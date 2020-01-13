William (Bill) Charles Creasy was born on February 11th, 1935 along the White River in Newark, Arkansas. He passed away peacefully at his home in Payson, Arizona surrounded by loved ones on January 4th, 2020 at age 84.
William served in the United States Air Force, enlisting when he was only 17 years old, becoming a flight engineer on many aircrafts including a B-17G and serving in the Korean War. William settled in Payson, Arizona. Joining the Teamsters union, he hauled heavy equipment for many years until his back was badly injured in the midst of rescuing a fellow co-worker, leading to his medical retirement. William’s many loves included driving, and spending time with his family while reminiscing about his days as an audacious young man. His incredible stories of the times he spent dancing the nights away in Honky Tonks amongst some of Outlaw Country Music’s greatest figures are legendary. The warm smile on his face, the sparkle in his eyes as he spoke of his loved ones, and his amazing sense of humor will always be cherished and remembered.
William is survived by his long-time companion, Donna Everhart; his sons, Wade Creasy, Tony Creasy, Steve Creasy, Marty Creasy and adopted son, Dean Shaffer; his daughters, Diana Moore and Nancy Kairit; his grandchildren, Dealynn Shaffer, Breeann Shaffer, Austin Kairit, Dylan Kairit, Jessica Creasy, Paige Creasy, Chance Creasy, Colten Creasy and Koda Bear Creasy.
William will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife, Gloria G. Creasy who predeceased him in 1994.
The Memorial Service will be held at Mountain Meadows Memorial Park 355 W. Round Valley Rd., Payson, AZ at 1:00pm on Friday, January 17th 2020, then followed by a Celebration of Life at Quality Inn, 801 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson, Arizona.
