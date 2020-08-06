William (Bill) O. Newman Jr., 96, passed away July 20, 2020, in Payson, AZ.
Born July 14, 1924, in Charleston, SC he was the oldest son of William Orville Newman
Sr. and Blondine Locklair Newman.
He moved to Covington, KY and married Olivet Mae Cogswell on June 14, 1946. They celebrated their 74th Wedding Anniversary this past June.
During World War II he served in the US Army from 1942 to 1945 as a Staff Sargent in the 759th Light Tank Battalion. He was awarded a Bronze Star Medal for leadership and bravery.
He attended the Kentucky State Police academy and became a trooper. He graduated Valedictorian of his class at Northwestern School of Law Enforcement in Evanston, IL, and with Honors from the FBI Academy in Quantico, VA. During his 33 year tenure he held several positions and was appointed Commissioner of Public Safety by Governor Louie B. Nunn. After retiring he and Mae moved to Arizona.
He loved playing the guitar, mandolin and banjo. He was a member of the Greater Cincinnati Guitar Society, Louisville Guitar Society and the Arizona Banjo Band. He was an excellent carpenter and enjoyed building furniture. With the help of his son, Dennis, built their home in Arizona.
Survivors include his wife Olivet Mae Newman, Payson, AZ; children Deborah Ann Krause and her husband Samuel of The Villages, FL, Willian Dennis Newman and his wife Laurie, Payson, AZ and Dana Elaine Okins of Mesa, AZ; his siblings Vivian L. Gough of Longview, TX, Robert (Bob) C. Newman and his wife, Verna Mae, of Cherokee Village, AK, and Patricia (Pat) Day and her husband, Ron, of Ocala, FL; 5 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
The family will gather at a later date for a Celebration of Life service.
Arrangements were handled by Messinger Funeral Home in Payson, Arizona.
