William (Bill) Veith was the oldest of three children. His family came from Germany, France and Ireland, migrating to the U.S. for a better life than the one they had. When he died, at the age of 89, he was a great-grandfather of 10, grandfather of 13, father of five, and husband to his cherished wife, Mary Alice. In school Bill did well, as he believed knowledge is power! He played sports and attended drama classes and would often “act” in school plays. When Bill joined the Navy in August of 1951, he was a machinist mate and was stationed on a submarine tender in San Diego, California. Bill served on the USS Hancock and the USS Nereus. This was during the Korean War and Bill was instrumental in developing and installing the first steam catapult used on U.S. Navy carriers. The steam catapult is still used today. For over 38 years, Bill worked in construction as a steamfitter for heating and air conditioning. He worked in New York City and the five Burroughs, California, Washington State, and Colorado. Bill was a proud Union man and even when he was promoted into management, he insisted on keeping his Union card. He never once collected an unemployment check, which was a point of pride. He worked in skyscrapers, refineries, paper mills, chemical plants, breweries, power houses, plutonium recovery and waste treatment facilities, hotels, the Los Angeles Music Center and two major universities. Upon retiring from construction, Bill carved out a new career working as a travel agent with AAA. Bill was a leader who believed in service. Whenever he joined a club, he ended up serving as President, Chairman, or Exalted Ruler. During his lifetime, Bill was a member of Fullerton Elks, Exalted Ruler twice with the Concord Elks, in California. More recently he was Exalted Ruler of the Surprise Elks and a founding member and Secretary of the Raceway Elks in Avondale, Arizona. He also maintained several service commitments to his church. Being of service and mentoring others brought Bill joy and was a source of fun for him. He was recognized repeatedly for his time, efforts, dedication, and service. Bill will be terribly missed and is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 5, 2023 from 2pm to 5pm at Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary 7924 N. 59th Avenue Glendale, AZ 85301. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, March 6, 2023 at St. Phillips the Apostle Catholic Church 511 S. St Phillips Street Payson, AZ 85541. Committal, Military Honors and Interment will follow at West Resthaven Cemetery 6450 W. Northern Avenue Glendale, AZ 85301 at 1:30pm. Kind memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapeloftheChimesMortuary. com for the Veith family.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
Front Page Stories
Latest Stories
- School board facing tough budget choices
- Lawmakers move to cut jobless benefits
- Kris Mayes is investigating Trump’s ‘fake electors,’ focusing on threats to election workers
- Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples field hearing comes to AZ in May
- Arizona court orders execution of inmate state didn’t want to execute
- Picking out the perfect fly rod for Rim Country fishing
- Group appeals ruling on abortion law in Arizona
- Sometimes I feel like a nut(hatch) – sometimes I don’t
- Springtime crappie fishing at Roosevelt Lake
- Committee to help Payson Town Council prioritize projects
Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor
Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!