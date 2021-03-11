Bill was born in Payson, AZ to Gene and Ann Powell, and brought home to his three siblings, Gene, Yvonne and Donny. Soon they would all move to Star Valley and that would be what he called home until his final days.
Growing up in the Payson area would be a great time, so great that at 17 he would be asked to join the Marines, where he served for 9 years.
After the Marines, he would work in construction all over Arizona, California, Nevada and Utah until health issues would bring him back to Star Valley.
He is preceded in death by his father, Gene Powell; his mother, Ann Combs; brother, Gene Powell; and nephew, David Powell.
He is survived by brother, Donny Powell (Lisa) of Nevada; sister, Yvonne Webster (Kelly) of Payson; son, William Powell; daughter Camille Powell; several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; all of whom will miss him greatly.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021, 11 a.m. at Payson Pioneer Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Veterans Helping Veterans.
