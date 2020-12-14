On November 8th, 2020 William Frances Alvarez passed away at the age of 79. Loving father of 4 children and wife Louise.
Born June 10th, 1941 in Wickenburg, AZ. Had two careers, one in Calif. for 25 years and one in Ariz. for 28 years. Alvarez Meats supplying a variety of specialty meats to Payson and the Rim area grocers and restaurants and processed game for the whole area. He performed farm-kill for the ranchers within a 100 mile radius.
Memorial at Messinger Payson Funeral Home on Dec. 17th at 2 p.m. and interred at the National Cemetery in Phoenix.
