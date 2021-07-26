He was born in Dearborn, Mich. to William J. and Helen Jacobs. He entered the Navy on his 17th birthday and after boot camp in San Diego was on the cargo ship USS Merrick AKA-97 with the Seabees and sent to the South Pole with Admiral Byrd’s “Operation Highjump” expedition. After returning to San Diego, he was on a destroyer for three years, the USS Arnold J. Isbell DD-869. He was honorably discharged after four years of service.
In December of 1948 he married Maxine Gower. They had five children, Bill Jr., Sherry, Nancy (Nat), Roxane (Jesus) and Dan (DeAnna).
In 1996 he married Shirley Price who had nine grown children, Janet (deceased), Bob, Kelli, Deb (Fred), Dan, Leonard (Sharon), Lyle (Anita), Lynn (C.J.), and Shirleen.
Together they had 24 grandchildren, 50-plus great-grandchildren and 10 1/2 great-great-grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, mother, sister Suzanne, many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 7 at Ponderosa Bible Church. Interment at Bakersfield National Cemetery in Arvin, Calif.
See you in heaven, my love.
