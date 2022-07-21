It is with deep sadness the family of William Spraker announce his transition into eternal rest on July 16, 2022 at the age of 77. Born in Pocatello, ID, Bill was the son of the late Ernest and Louise McNabb Spraker. Growing up on the family farm, Bill worked hard at chores, enjoyed horses, engaged in 4-H and FFA activities, but always said “I never want to milk another miserable cow!” After graduating from Pocatello High School, Bill moved to California, became a carpenter and eventually a General Contractor and owner of Spraker Construction. Retirement found him relocating to Arizona, eventually making his home in Payson where he watched the elk and enjoyed listening to the wind blowing through the trees. He liked to stay busy and could always be found in his wood shop working on various projects. Bill was also a life member of the Elks Lodge, transferring his membership to Payson in 2020. Bill is survived by his wife Joyce; son Mike (Laura) Spraker of Denver, CO; daughter Susie Spraker of Carson City, NV; two step-sons Greg (Denise) Ewing of Mt. Jewett, PA and Shane (Kelly) Ewing of Gilbert, AZ; granddaughters Lauren and Kaitlyn; step-grandchildren Elizabeth, Andrew, and Paul; one great-granddaughter Avalon. Bill is also survived by two brothers Irvin Spraker of Inkom, ID and Gary (Donna) Spraker of Pocatello, ID and brother-in-law Merle (Mary) Burger of Little Valley, NY; as well as several nieces, nephews, cous-ins, and friends. In addi-tion to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother Richard Spraker and sister Ann Bidwell.
Private graveside services will be held by the family in Pocatello at a later date. The family wishes to acknowledge Hospice Compassus of Payson and thank them for their wonderful care.
