Ygnacia “Nacha” Morse was born July 18, 1932 in Mayer, Arizona and passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Nacha lived in Payson, Arizona for 30 years with her husband Robin Morse. She was happily married for 37 years, he preceded her in death. Nacha loved the outdoors, traveling, shopping and fishing. Nacha will be remembered for her beautiful smile and her generosity. She will be forever treasured in our heart.
Front Page Stories
Latest Stories
- Father-daughter masquerade ball an event for any age
- Christmas tree hike: Heading out to the Granite Dells
- Elks honor outstanding students
- Election worker training is next week
- Beeline smash up Monday
- Outpouring of donations supports schools
- Payson resident's food delivery business keeps growing
- Arizona bracing for scary new virus
- Deadline looms to register for presidential primary
- Main Street Guild grapples with short- and long-term goals
Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor
Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!