Beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend. You left this world way too early. We will miss your humor, your laugh, your smile, and your big heart. You will be missed by so many. You made such an impact on so many lives. Walking with your Lord and Savior must feel so peaceful now big guy.
Zack (aka Bucky) is survived by his father William (Kim) Davis, his mother Chantel (Steven) Nill, his brother Nichlos Davis, his sister Michaela (Ruben) Fierros, and his favorite nieces and nephews.
