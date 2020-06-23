“Get the freshest milk possible right here.”
That is the logo for Danzeisen Dairy Creamery Store, a new business at 500 S. Beeline expected to open in early July.
For Danzeisen Dairy, freshness is a key. The company says milk goes from their Laveen farm to store shelves within 24 hours.
The shop is a 50/50 partnership with Danzeisen Dairy Stores LLC and locals Joey and Katie Klein to bring the company’s products directly to customers outside grocery stores.
Danzeisen Dairy opened in 1959 and they currently sell their products at more than 600 grocery stores across the state. Danzeisen Dairy is the official milk of the Arizona Cardinals, Arizona Diamondbacks, Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Coyotes and the Phoenix Rising.
But this is the first direct outlet store for the company and a model for the franchises to come.
“We’ve been looking for a location for a while, even pre-COVID-19,” Katie said. “We looked in the Valley but we live in Payson and love Payson and the first one is really important and Kevin (Danzeisen) and his dad (Clayton) agreed. Our plan was to stay close to home so we can tweak it and make adjustments, then replicate it across the state in the next franchises. This is store No. 1.”
And it’s the freshness and a variety of flavors that make the milk and other dairy products like milkshakes so popular.
Among the products they’ll sell in Payson are milkshakes, ice cream, orange juice, cold brew coffee, lemonade, strawberry lemonade, whole milk, 2% milk, 1% milk, skim milk, 50/50 cream and a wide variety of flavored milk including chocolate, strawberry, cold brew coffee milk and seasonal flavors like root beer, orange cream, banana, eggnog and peaches and cream. They’ll also sell butter in a variety of flavors including traditional sweet cream, cinnamon sugar and rosemary garlic.
The Kleins realized a local Danzeisen store could be successful because of all the sales they made at pop up markets.
“We were selling more than $2,000 of milk in two hours,” Joe said.
Customers can’t wait for the new shop to open.
“People are excited about it,” Joe said. “We have quite a customer base already. Everywhere we go, people keep asking when we’re opening. Once you have the milk, you kind of get addicted to it.”
The parent company recently started milk delivery in the Valley. It was a popular service across the country in the 1950s and ’60s.
You won’t find a milk man coming to your door in Rim Country, at least for now, but the Kleins will do what they can to bring back other aspects of a simpler time. They envision a nostalgic atmosphere that connotes a 1950s style malt shop.
“We’ll have lots of seating in here and we’ll be community oriented,” Joe said. “We’ll have parties. We’re going to make it an exciting place to be.”
Danzeisen Dairy products come in glass bottles. Customers pay a $2 deposit per bottle, which the customer gets back when they return the bottle.
This is just the latest business the Kleins have started. They also own Quality Movers in Payson.
They met the Danzeisen family about five years ago when the Kleins owned Threads, a screen printing business. They opened Threads in 2014 before selling it in 2017. The Kleins also started Divinity Creative in 2013. It developed into Axis Culture Group, which they still own.
The Kleins have two daughters, Brooklyn, 14, and Ellie, 9.
Danzeisen Dairy believes in promoting entrepreneurship in young people and they made Ellie Klein the poster child for that cause. Last summer, they donated all the lemonade to her Ellie Fresh lemonade stand at the Payson Farmers Market. Ellie donated 50% of the profits to area schools and teachers in need of funds for supplies, etc.
The Danzeisen Dairy Creamery Store will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. They will be closed on Sundays.
Can’t wait for the shop to open? Danzeisen Dairy products are sold at the Payson Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday. Preorder at PaysonMilk.com.
They plan to continue the online pre-ordering with either curbside or inside pick up. “We want to make sure everybody is comfortable,” Katie said.
“The great thing about Payson is people rally around you when you start something new,” he said. “People here are loyal.”
Along with store manager Josh Oakley, a full-time employee, they have hired 10 part-time employees, mostly students.
For more information, visit their Facebook Payson Milk & More or visit PaysonMilk.com.
It is easy to spot the new shop, just look for a large blue mural at the corner of the Beeline Highway and West Wade Lane. Elizabeth Fowler and Minette Hart-Richardson with ArtBeat painted the mural. They also painted the murals at Rim Country Flowers, Sawmill Theatres and Mandarin House.
