While I was teaching down in Mesa, a school district I would not have traded for any other district in the nation, I decided to supplement my income by teaching evening, weekend, and summer courses whenever I could. That led to my taking a position with the Phoenix extension campus of California’s Chapman University, a fine school.
Chapman asked me to teach school law for them, so I did some case reading. One case that troubled me was, Minersville School District v. Gobitis. It involved the religious rights of public school students under the First Amendment. Pennsylvania had passed a law requiring children to recite the Pledge of Allegiance, and Walter Gobitis, a Jehovah’s Witness, instructed his two children not to salute the flag or pledge allegiance when in school.
Gobitis won the case at the state court level, and won again when the school board appealed to the Third Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals Nov. 9, 1938. Both decisions were unanimous. However, when the board took its case to the Supreme Court, the court decided that the rule made by Pennsylvania had a secular purpose, not a religious purpose, did not directly interfere with the religious practices of Jehovah’s Witnesses, and was therefore constitutional.
Frankly, I was disappointed with that decision. I knew that Jehovah’s Witnesses based their decision on a literal reading of Chapter 20, verses 4 and 5, of Exodus, which say, “Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image, or any likeness of anything that is in heaven above, or that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth; thou shalt not bow down thyself to them nor serve them.”
“Well,” I thought, “I may not think that a flag falls within that edict, but if someone honestly believes it does, then he or she has a First Amendment right to act according to his or her beliefs.”
However, bowing to the opinion of the Supreme Court, I continued my study of school law. I then ran across another Supreme Court decision about saluting the flag, made at a very special time in our history.
West Virginia State Board of Education v. Barnette was decided by the Supreme Court on June 14, 1943, a time when we were at war with Japan and Germany, and the patriotic fervor that filled this great land of ours was as strong, or perhaps even stronger, than at any other time in our history.
However, in speaking for the majority, Supreme Court Justice Robert H. Jackson reversed the earlier Gobitis decision of the Supreme Court:
“If there is any fixed star in our constitutional constellation,” he said, “it is that no official, high or petty, can prescribe what shall be orthodox in politics, nationalism, religion, or other matters of opinion, or can force citizens to confess by word or act their faith therein.” That reversed an earlier decision that allowed states to require all children to pledge allegiance to the flag.
In other words, just because the majority of people may feel one way about some religious question, that majority cannot place into law a rule requiring everyone to act according to the majority beliefs. Doing such a thing is called, “The tyranny of the majority,” and it is exactly what the First Amendment forbids.
Even though it gives me great pleasure to salute our flag, and to recite the Pledge of Allegiance, I have never been prouder of our nation than I felt as I read that decision.
Even in the middle of a war for our survival, at a point when our flag meant so much to us, we made the right choice.
Three cheers for the Constitution!
