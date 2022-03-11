As a young man, I had no idea I would ever become a teacher, even though it turned out to be something I really enjoyed. Sadly, teaching is not the highest paid job anywhere in the land, and the salary here in Arizona is well below the average. However, I was well aware of those facts when I chose teaching as my profession after I left the Air Force, I loved what I did during my 23 civilian years at the front of a classroom. I moved to Arizona because I wanted to be here and I would do exactly the same things all over again if the same choices arose.
For example, the teaching salary in Port Arthur, Texas, was unusually high, but we moved here from Texas in 1983 so that Lolly could be near Betty, her sister, when Betty and her husband, Peter, emigrated to the Valley from England. That move was a happy move for us, and was well worth the large drop in pay.
Why? Because family is important.
Naturally, after we arrived here I tried to increase our income by finding teaching jobs on weekends, evenings, or during the summer. I was certain it wouldn’t hurt to have a few more dollars around the house, but to be honest with you I had no idea how much fun I was going to have earning them.
Fun? Yes! For one thing, hired to teach graduate level college courses, I really enjoyed myself because preparing to teach them taught me so much I didn’t know. One place I taught was at the Phoenix extension campus of California’s Chapman University; and after I had taught several classes for Chapman they asked me whether or not I could teach a school law course.
I had taken school law as part of my master’s degree in educational administration, a degree I took because I couldn’t take a master’s in chemistry as I had planned to do. Why? For the unlikely reason that there weren’t enough graduate level chemistry courses left that I hadn’t already taken as an undergraduate, and I wasn’t going to waste my time taking courses over again ...
Anyway, I did some boning up on school law, which is interesting because it is primarily involved with constitutional issues. Why is that? Because so many of the issues involving schools fall into the areas of the First, Second, Fourth, and Fifth Amendments. So it shouldn’t surprise you to learn what it was I was studying that made me so proud of this nation as I began a detailed study of school law.
One of the first cases I studied was Minersville School District v. Gobitis. The state of Pennsylvania had passed a law that all children had to recite the pledge of allegiance. Walter Gobitis, a Jehovah Witness, instructed his two children not to pledge allegiance while in school, the case went to court, and the judge found against the school district, saying that the requirement that the children salute the flag was an unconstitutional violation of the free exercise of religious beliefs.
The school board, aware of the fact that many schools in many states had the same requirement, filed an appeal with the Third Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals on Nov. 9, 1938, but the three-judge circuit court unanimously affirmed the earlier decision.
Despite its two defeats in the lower courts, the school board decided to take its case to the Supreme Court, which heard the case and decided that the rule made by Pennsylvania had a secular purpose, not a religious purpose, did not directly interfere with the religious practices of Jehovah Witnesses, and was therefore constitutional.
More next week.
