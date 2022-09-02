I vaguely remember mentioning this day way back when I first started writing this column in 2005, but that was a long time ago and even if you’ve heard this tale it’s worth hearing twice.
I didn’t have a driver’s license when I returned from Iceland and was discharged from the Air Force. No one bothered to get one when I was in high school in the 1940s. Why? They had stopped making cars in 1941 during the war, and they didn’t start making them again until 1950; so cars were scarce.
My next oldest brother, Charlie, spent several days teaching me how to drive; so one sunny September day I and a friend of mine named John Hancock went down to the motor vehicle department, said we wanted to take our driving tests, and sat down to fill out the paperwork.
Hancock got done a little sooner than I did and took his papers up to the counter as I sat finishing mine. Just as I got the last page done I looked up as I heard a loud yell from back of the counter.
“OK, WISE GUY!” the clerk yelled, ripping up some papers he had in his hand. ‘GET THE HELL OUT OF HERE!!”
“B-But wh-why?” I heard Hancock say.
“NEVER MIND, SMART ASS!” the clerk screamed. “GET THE HELL OUT OF HERE BEFORE I COME AROUND FROM BEHIND HERE AND BREAK YOUR FACE!”
As Hancock came trudging past me he looked at me and said, “But I didn’t do anything.”
“Hang on a minute,” I said. “I’ll talk to the guy.”
When I went up to the counter and asked the clerk what was wrong, he grabbed up Hancock’s torn up papers, waved them in my face, and said, “Look at how that smart ass signed his papers!”
He shoved the papers in my face and said, “See for yourself. I told him to put his John Hancock on his papers, and he damn well signed them JOHN HANCOCK!”
“But what’s wrong with that? That’s his name: John Hancock.”
“Wh — What?”
Well, while they were straightening out that mess a cop came over to me, checked my papers, and had me sign them; and out to Charlie’s old 1935 Chevy we went. It was almost exactly 3:30 p.m. as I started up the engine, so the kids were just coming out of the elementary school 100 feet from the door of the motor vehicle department as we reached the corner on which the school sat.
“Turn right,” the cop told me, and so I ended up threading my way through a wave of kids of all sizes who ignored the crosswalks and just swept right across the road. Then, just 200 feet later, the cop told me to take another right, and then a second one a block down. One more turn and we were back in front the motor vehicle department, where he told me to pull over and stop.
“Is that it?” I asked the cop, rather surprised at such a short driving test.
“Oh hell,” he told me. “If you can get through a mess like all those kids you know how to drive.”
Fifteen minutes later I arrived home with my driver’s license in my wallet.
I have never forgotten that day. Why? Can you imagine a stronger contrast in what it took for two people to get an important task finished?
Poor Hancock almost had a heart attack.
And me? That’s the easiest test I’ve ever taken!
PS: Hancock is a fairly common name in Connecticut.
