Last week I mentioned that when I was just 13 I read an article that said you could hear the music on one of the old 78 rpm records if you turned on your phonograph, held a phonograph needle between your teeth, and put it on the spinning record. I couldn’t do that because it is actually impossible to hold a small steel needle between your front teeth (try it!). So I tried clamping my teeth on the adjustment screw that held the needle in the arm of the phonograph.
You guessed it. I will never forget the jolt of electricity that shot through my teeth — or all those flashing lights!
Dumb? You bet! But not half as dumb as whoever designed a 220-volt system the British apparently once used. Our system is safe enough, and so is the modern 220-volt system in today’s UK, but I ran into an older one when I arrived in Pakistan in 1959. In fact, one of the first things that Mike Flanagan, the “house mother” of the five-man Air Force staff house I lived in at first, briefed me on were the dangers of its wiring system.
“Tom,” he said, “be careful! The electrical stuff in this country must have been designed by lunatics.”
It wasn’t long before I saw how right he was! Out at the military airport, where I worked handling incoming and outgoing USAF cargo and passenger aircraft, we had a small building. Made of stuccoed concrete blocks like everything else in wood-poor Pakistan, it had once been a firehouse. We kept our forklift and other equipment in it, and had an extra office there too.
One day I was in the small room we used as an office when a barefooted Pakistani civilian came in and started working on a switch box full of wires. I noticed that he was standing on a half-inch thick, three-inch wide wooden slat, so after he left to check something I asked Hasan, my assistant, what the slat was for.
“Ah, Sahib,” he said. “That is to insulate him from the concrete floor.”
“What? Why doesn’t he just shut the power off?”
“I do not know, Sahib.”
I asked the civilian about that when he came back.
“Oh, Sahib,” he told me, rocking back and forth on bare feet on a thin, narrow, slat, “if YOU work on the electricity you turn it off. But I,” he said, tapping his chest proudly, “am an electrician! I work with the power on!”
For the next half hour as he worked, rocking back and forth on his narrow little slat while working with 220 volt wiring, I cringed, waiting for the blue flash and the loud scream as the %$#@! maniac got fried. Luckily, he didn’t — not that day anyway.
One evening at the staff house we heard a yell and ran into one of the bedrooms. There we found one of the men sitting in his tub and struggling to hold up a heavy 220-volt hot water heater which was leaning off the wall and threatening to fall in the water.
We asked a servant to show us where the “fuse box” was, but the maddening maze we found under a concrete stairwell was a six-foot high, four-foot wide array of at least 100 unlabeled porcelain gadgets, each of which had a “fuse wire” stretched across it. It took us more than 20 minutes to find the right one.
After that, I spent as little time as possible in my bathtub.
