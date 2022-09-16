Last week we spoke of a happy day that I spent at the house of Mom’s best friend, Mary Hein, totally unaware of why I was there. Poor Mrs. Hein. It must have broken her heart to entertain a little 5-year-old tyke while my Mom, her best friend, attended the funeral of his father, taken away by pneumonia.

Have no doubts about it, even today pneumonia is a serious matter because the term “pneumonia” covers a condition caused by many diseases and conditions. However, we are much better off today. Back in 1937 when Daddy died at age 47, one of out every three people who died of anything, died of pneumonia.

