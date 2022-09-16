Last week we spoke of a happy day that I spent at the house of Mom’s best friend, Mary Hein, totally unaware of why I was there. Poor Mrs. Hein. It must have broken her heart to entertain a little 5-year-old tyke while my Mom, her best friend, attended the funeral of his father, taken away by pneumonia.
Have no doubts about it, even today pneumonia is a serious matter because the term “pneumonia” covers a condition caused by many diseases and conditions. However, we are much better off today. Back in 1937 when Daddy died at age 47, one of out every three people who died of anything, died of pneumonia.
Before the advent of antibiotics and vaccines, pneumonia was just one of many diseases or conditions which could sweep away an individual in a few days. I first came face to face with that reality while serving in Karachi in 1959.
Just look at the list of things for which I was given shots before the Air Force dared send me to that part of the world: Typhus, tetanus, typhoid fever, cholera, smallpox, plague, and yellow fever.
Did I ever see anyone with any of those diseases while I was there in Karachi? Sadly, yes. I have no idea how many people died of those diseases, and many others, while I was there, but one day a man who worked for me fainted dead away while we were casually chatting.
As four of the other men ran up, picked him up, and carried him off, I grabbed another worker and asked him what was wrong.
As calmly as if I had asked about a stubbed toe, he replied, “Oh, Sahib. That is how it happens with typhoid fever.”
“Oh? And now what?”
“Well, Sahib, he will either be back after a week or two, or he will die.”
Happily, the man survived.
Not long ago, I read Letters From My Home in India, a book written by Matilda F. Churchill, wife of a Canadian Missionary, in which she tells of her life in India. In it I learned what it was like there in India before those shots I was given had become a reality.
I have edited a small part of a letter that Matilda Churchill sent home to keep it short for you:
“English mail to-day! And I have been having a feast over all the home letters, so full of loving interest and encouragement – just when sympathy and love was needed. How little did I anticipate the great sorrow that was hanging over our home when I last wrote you. On Friday, we all had a moderate fever, even seven year old Willie. However, on Saturday Willie was playing as usual up to about four in the afternoon, when his fever set in again with great force. By five o’clock poor Willie was in convulsions, and though we tried everything we knew he grew steadily worse and breathed his last near midnight.
“Though bowed with grief and weak with fever, my poor husband was forced to construct a coffin for his child with his own hands. We laid our precious Willie in a quiet corner beneath the mango trees where he so often played.”
“Fever” also took their second child a few years later; in fact, it would take an entire page to list all of their friends and acquaintances who “died of fever.” What fever? Most of the time they had no idea. Next week: How lucky we all are that chance favors the prepared mind.
