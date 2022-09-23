I don’t have to tell you that in a very real sense we’ve all been through hell these past many months, but two things we had all through those months are things that people simply did not have back when many of us — including me — were born. Those two things were: A reasonable belief that most of us would make it through that hell; and confidence that sooner or later it would end for everybody.

It wasn’t like that when I was young!

