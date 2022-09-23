I don’t have to tell you that in a very real sense we’ve all been through hell these past many months, but two things we had all through those months are things that people simply did not have back when many of us — including me — were born. Those two things were: A reasonable belief that most of us would make it through that hell; and confidence that sooner or later it would end for everybody.
It wasn’t like that when I was young!
Let’s take a quick look at when we began to learn how to do things that would have seemed like magic before we learned some simple facts which have saved billions of lives.
It is said that “chance favors the prepared mind.” What that means is that while most of us might pass by something without giving it much thought, someone whose background has prepared him or her to think along certain lines might stop, take a look, and come up with something that the rest of us missed.
Ever heard about English doctor Edward Jenner?
He was, “The first to notice that milkmaids who came down with the harmless disease cowpox were often immune to smallpox.” He then took some “cowpox residue” and vaccinated several people with it; but he didn’t stop there. He did what no one else had ever done. He then tested those people to see if they could get smallpox — which they couldn’t! Then he worked out ways of producing large quantities of smallpox vaccine, got Parliament to outlaw the practice of using residue from people who’d had smallpox to inoculate others, who often died as a result, and began a program to get everyone safely vaccinated.
Before Jenner’s work, one out of every 10 people in the UK alone died of smallpox, and it was much worse elsewhere. Jenner is credited with saving more human lives than any other person in history.
One morning in 1928, Scottish scientist Alexander Fleming noticed that some mold had grown on a petri dish containing dangerous staph germs, and had impeded their growth. He made a culture of the mold and found out it was a Penicillium mold.
He wrote a paper on what he’d seen, calling the substance he had discovered “penicillin.” But guess what? None of his fellow scientists paid any heed to his findings. In fact, he couldn’t even get a chemist to help him extract and stabilize the penicillin for more tests.
Twelve years later, Australian student Howard Florey completed a degree at Oxford, went on to Cambridge to get his Ph.D., and returned to Oxford as a professor. In 1940, he happened to read Fleming’s 1928 paper and immediately saw the possibilities in it. In 1942, while working with his colleague, Ernst Chain, to produce some penicillin for testing, he tried it on policeman Albert Alexander, who had a severe staph and strep facial infection. Alexander’s whole face, eyes, and scalp were swollen so badly that he’d had an eye removed to relieve some of the pain.
Treated with penicillin, Alexander immediately started to recover, but — sadly — Florey and Chain did not have enough penicillin, and couldn’t make it fast enough, so poor Alexander relapsed and died.
A sad story, no doubt, but the number of people who have benefited from those two examples of research, and from the vaccines and antibiotics which came from the research which followed them, is incalculable. In the hundred years before 1979, the year in which it was finally defeated over the entire world (!), smallpox — for example — killed half a billion people.
You and I owe a lot to some very special people, God bless them.
