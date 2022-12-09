As I told you last week, I’ve always been a happy, relaxed, focus-on-today-and-enjoy-it sort of person. But would you believe it? It wasn’t until just last week, and at age 90, that I realized something about myself that has been a VERY large contributor to that.
It was the second greatest gift from God I have ever had; and it was only second because letting me meet Lolly, my beloved wife, was obviously the greatest gift He ever gave me.
And what gift was it?
He allowed me to grow up in a small neighborhood of quiet, peaceful Staten Island of the 1930s and 1940s which was fully integrated; and by “fully” I mean including blacks and Jews, of course, the two groups against which has long existed the most prejudice in our country.
You see, on Brook Street where we rented the downstairs floor of a two family rental house, several of the other rentals on the block had either blacks or Jews in them, and so as I, and my three older brothers grew up, we were not only playing games with them, and going to school with them, we were in and out of each other’s houses all the time, and thinking nothing of it.
Result? They weren’t just anybody; they were our friends. Think about it! Who else were we likely to have as friends? When it comes time for male kids to gather up other kids to play a baseball game, or for girls to get up someone to play hopscotch with, they find them in their own neighborhood.
Well? What did you do in your neighborhood?
You know what that gave me? A happy, natural life in which I haven’t had a prejudiced bone in my body! And just think about that. Think about how natural it is to be completely unprejudiced when you are born in, and grow up in, a neighborhood where your best friends are people of a mixture of races, religions, creeds, and nationalities. You grow up unprejudiced; not because you’re some kind of saint, but simply because they are the people you know and like.
Of course, there were some people in our neighborhood that no one liked, but that dislike was based on behavior, not on race, religion, or nationality. For example, there was an old crab who lived in the house next to the field across the street where we kids sometimes played. That %$#@! creep made himself the most hated adult in the neighborhood by shooting off his mouth about his fancy fence all the time, even though none of us ever went near the stupid thing.
In contrast to that, take a look at 46-year-old Sam Shirley, a black man, who ran a small two bay repair garage on Pike Street, a small side street. Sam Shirley was beyond a doubt the most popular adult of either sex in the whole neighborhood. Why? Well, we kids used Pike Street as a play street, roller skating on it, running our bikes on it, and even playing ball games on it.
That must have been very inconvenient for Sam Shirley, but he not only never even once said a single word about it, he always had a happy smile for us.
Sam was, by the way, Ray Shirley’s dad, and Ray was one of my brother Frankie’s two best friends, the other one being Norwegian Roy Osterberg.
