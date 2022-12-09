As I told you last week, I’ve always been a happy, relaxed, focus-on-today-and-enjoy-it sort of person. But would you believe it? It wasn’t until just last week, and at age 90, that I realized something about myself that has been a VERY large contributor to that.

It was the second greatest gift from God I have ever had; and it was only second because letting me meet Lolly, my beloved wife, was obviously the greatest gift He ever gave me.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.