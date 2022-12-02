As I have mentioned a few times before, I have always been a happy, relaxed, focus-on-today-and-enjoy-it sort of person. But would you believe it? It wasn’t until just yesterday – yes, just yesterday – that I realized something about myself that has made a VERY large contribution to that general sense of relaxed happiness.
I don’t have a prejudiced bone in my body!
Really! I’m not kidding. As a result of where I was born and raised, I started out life with not the slightest hint of prejudice in my makeup. And by that, I obviously mean that unlike some people, I am not even the slightest bit prejudiced against blacks, Hispanics, Jews, Muslims or anyone else.
Now, I know that is true of many people – or at least I suppose it is; but I’m talking about something quite different from just being an honest and open person who accepts people as they are. What I mean is that from as far back as I can remember the idea that some people were different from everyone else has never entered my head.
Why?
Because of a simple ordinary piece of good luck!
As it happened, you see, Daddy, was the golf pro at one of just four New York City golf courses, and was doing very well back when he and Mom were married in 1917. However, when the Great Depression hit in the late 1920s he had to take a large cut in his previously generous salary. When that happened, he and Mom lost their nice – but mortgaged – house; and they moved into a rental in a nearby neighborhood.
That Brook Street neighborhood, one I have mentioned many times before, was a lower to middle class neighborhood that just happened to be fully integrated. Can you guess what it means to have the unlikely good luck to grow up in a fully integrated neighborhood? It means that you have a chance of growing up totally unprejudiced.
Of course, the East Coast of the 1930s United States of America, where I was born, did not have all of the minorities which we now have, but that’s not important. Why? Because our Brook Street neighborhood, while it included a few people whose families, including blacks, had been here in America for a half century or more, it was mainly composed of fairly recent immigrants from Ireland, Italy and Poland, with a smattering of folks from Norway, Germany and elsewhere; and while there were no Muslims, we were spread over the entire Jewish, Catholic, and Protestant spectrum, and people who came here from Europe rarely arrived with built-in prejudices against blacks or anyone else.
So, if you had walked into our kitchen in the evening, you might have seen what I so often saw: my two oldest brothers and their good friends gathered around the kitchen table and playing Monopoly or some other board game. So there sat Bill and Frank along with – say – Lloyd Hein (German), Sonny Zuccaro (Italian), Sammy Goldman (Jewish), Roy Osterberg (Norwegian), and Ray Shirley (black).
Hey! You can’t grow up prejudiced against people who are your best friends, can you? So, while Lloyd Hein and Sonny Zuccaro were two of my brother Bill’s best friends, and Roy Osterberg and Ray Shirley were two of my brother Frank’s best friends, and Sammy Goldman’s younger brother, J. R. Goldman, was MY best friend.
