Last week I spoke of Ernie Pyle, a war correspondent whose every word was read by Mom, Pop, me, and my brother Charlie. We never missed a word that Ernie wrote — right up to the day on April 18, 1945 when a machine gun bullet struck Ernie in his left temple and silenced a man that we civilians, and our fighting men as well, loved and admired as the Voice of Truth.
Ernie was killed while reporting on the action on Ie Shima, a small island close to Okinawa; so when I found that I had a chance to attend his memorial day I jumped aboard an LCT Landing Craft one morning, and arrived on Ie Shima that same afternoon to pay reverence to a man who was to me then, and still is now, a hero without parallel.
I will readily admit that as I stood there beside Ernie’s simple memorial on Ie Shima that day in 1964 and read these words my eyes filled with tears: “At this spot the 77th Infantry Division lost a buddy, Ernie Pyle. 18 April 1945.”
Yes, a buddy. That’s what Ernie was.
At the time that Ernie died back in 1945 there were no pictures to accompany the sad announcement of his death, none at all. Those of us back home wondered why.
Imagine the shock to those of us who had cared so much about Ernie when 63 years later in 2008 an article appeared in the news with these words, and this photograph, in it:
“The figure in the photograph is clad in Army fatigues and helmet, lying on his back in peaceful repose, folded hands holding a military cap. Except for a thin trickle of blood from the corner of his mouth, he could be asleep.
“But he is not asleep; he is dead. And this is not just another fallen GI; it is Ernie Pyle, the most celebrated war correspondent of World War II.”
Ernie’s words portrayed the ordinary American fighting man in a way that has never again been matched. May he live on in the memory of all those who don a uniform and go off to foreign shores to fight for a land described on November 19, 1863 by Abraham Lincoln as, “... conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.”
The reason that photograph was lost for over six decades is because the photographer who took it kept it from being published “out of deference” for the feelings of Ernie’s ailing widow, Jerry.
