Last week we had good fun reminiscing about our days in school, and talking about how wonderful some teachers are. However, we then got talking about Miss Balmer, my first grade teacher, whose yell could have been used as an air raid siren except that it might have broken all the windows in town.
Miss Balmer had other faults. As a third-grader sitting in the lunchroom downstairs I actually saw her grab a kid in the lunch line by his hair, lift him off the floor, and shake him like a dusty rug. Ouch!
That forced me to ask a question: Surely Miss Balmer must have had teachers she disliked when she was in school. We all did. So how could she have let herself become one of them?
Good question, isn’t it?
We could ask that same question of any person that ends up standing at the head of a classroom bathed in self-created hostility. Luckily enough, the answer is simple. Here it is:
Having sat through not just one, but three separate courses on how to teach, I can sadly testify that none of them covered the answer to that question. In fact, if I hadn’t decided to take several university correspondence courses while in the Air Force I might never have taken the course that provided me with a critical insight which I added to what I taught when the Air Force selected me to run teaching methods classes.
Before I say another word, however, I want to make it absolutely clear that nothing in this column is intended to criticize the thousands of hard working, dedicated teachers who do their jobs, but are frustrated by federally mandated student testing that the federal government has no constitutional power to require, but forces states to use by threatening to withhold funding. Phony tests prove nothing!
So what did I add to my classes on teaching methods that is usually left out of them? Oh, nothing much; just a thorough explanation of the definition of learning; that is to say, the answer to why and how humans learn — or don’t learn!
So what’s the scientific definition of learning? Here it is, taken from one of several psychology courses I took. “Learning is a change in behavior which comes through experience, and is affected by motivation, participation, and individual differences.”
Setting aside the “... participation, and individual differences ...” parts of that definition for the moment, let’s focus on human motivation. All motivation, is, of course, based on needs, and all animals share six fundamental needs: food, air, water, sleep, shelter, and sex (the sex refers to the need to reproduce the species, not to fun and games). When you’re thirsty, you drink. When you’re hungry, you eat. And so on.
Humans, however, are very complex. They have critical needs that are not so obvious. When I was a kid during the Great Depression, so many businessmen dove out of upper story windows on Wall Street on some days that it was as though it was raining businessmen; and you can bet they weren’t jumping because they didn’t have enough food, air, and water. Right?
So what kinds of needs can outstrip the six fundamental needs, especially in the classroom? There are three basic human needs that stand out very clearly in the K-12 classroom: the need for acceptance, the need for belonging, and the need for success.
That being a fact, another question arises: In what ways can we tailor our teaching to satisfy those needs?
Next week: Some answers.
