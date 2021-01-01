Two weeks ago we talked about the fact that during our days in school each of us ran across three kinds of teachers: Ones we loved, ones who were “okay,” and ones we hated. Last week we talked things over, and found out that the ones we hated were people who robbed us of three needs which are critically important in children: the need for acceptance, the need for belonging, and the need for success.
Now, I don’t claim to be any paragon of virtue, nor do I claim that I was the perfect teacher, but I do claim that some of the things I learned while I was preparing myself to run teaching methods courses taught me some facts that I might otherwise never have learned.
That’s why, when I was selected to run teaching methods courses for the Air Force, I found myself emphasizing the absolute necessity for teachers of any kind to make his or her students feel accepted, to fill them with a sense of belonging, and to create a sense of success within them.
Yes! Those needs, if satisfied, create students who want to learn from you; and if ignored they create students who will hate you, and will learn little — if anything — from you!
A simple fact: the most motivating thing in any classroom is the teacher.
In civilian life, as a science teacher, I applied that fact in my classes. I don’t claim that my methods were perfect, but I’d like you to understand that when we do our best to meet the basic human needs of our students, the chances of success for both teacher and student multiply.
The first two courses I taught were high school chemistry and freshman year physical science. In both of them I immediately put into action an idea I’d had about creating a sense of acceptance in my students, a feeling in the students that I liked and respected them, and wasn’t going to try to change their natural behavior.
One thing that’s true everywhere, right from day one in school is that kids are forced to be totally silent unless asked a question, and that they are separated from anyone the teacher thinks they like. In other words, they are not accepted as kids. The teacher tries to change them into stodgy old untalkative adults.
On the very first day of my civilian classes I did something very different from what most teachers do. I took attendance, and then told the kids, “You’re going to be working in pairs when we do labs, so why don’t you each look around the room, see if there’s anyone you’d like to work with, change chairs, and get paired up.”
You have no idea how amazed those kids looked as they paired up!
Then, having talked to them about the simple material in Chapter One of their books, I gave each pair of kids one worksheet, and had them finish it together and bring it up to me. I then graded the worksheet and asked them to correct any errors.
Then came another surprise for them; when they were done they were done! They were allowed to do whatever they wanted to do — including just sitting and talking — as long as they didn’t bother anyone who wasn’t finished working.
Can you see what that did? First, they were accepted as kids, which enhanced their sense of belonging; and secondly, they were immediately rewarded for succeeding at the task they’d been given.
Wow! You should have seen those worksheets getting done!
Next week: More simple methods that work.
