As I said last week, I am no wheeler-dealer or salesman. And yet, thinking back over our married life I can see that most of the periods of time in which Lolly and I have had some very handy extra money to spend – right up to the time we retired and moved up here to Pine – were the result of homes that we bought at fair market price, and sold for much more.
That fact brings up an honest question: If we didn’t deliberately set out to increase the sales price of each house we bought, how did it happen that, with just two exceptions, we made a killing each time we sold one?
The answer is simple – a little work done to make a house a home.
For example, when we bought a tiny house on Okinawa because base housing was not yet available, it had almost no electrical wall sockets. All the lights were ceiling lights served by surface mounted switches on its solid concrete walls. So all over the house, I tapped into the ceiling light switches and added wiring that ran beneath nice looking wooden strips to special surface-mounted wall sockets. Total cost of wire, surface-mounted sockets, wood stripping, and paint: $43.
Then came the dull gray concrete floors. For the living room and kitchen, which were all one large room, large linoleum with a floral pattern was trimmed to fit. Cost, with some good size throw rugs, $38. For the bedrooms, two small linoleums and some more throw rugs, cost $21. A soft, furry, wall-to-wall rug for the bathroom cost $17.50. A runner for the very short hallway cost $9.95.
The wooden doors under the sink were loose. New hinges cost $1.85. A window air conditioner installed in a living room window cost $275. The white paint on the outside of the house was in good condition, but the trim and the shutters, which were also white, looked a lot better after they were painted with a can of forest green outdoor house paint costing $5.98. The rest of the can went into repainting the newly repaired sink doors.
Off-white venetian blinds from Sears for the whole house cost $86 including shipping. A playhouse for David and Francis, ages 7 and 2, built of discarded wood from shipping crates cost nothing except $5.98 for another can of forest green paint. Sadly, the kids never used it. Why? You should see the three-inch diameter, ugly, green-eyed Japanese spiders that wriggle their way into any outdoor building. Ugh!
A $55 power mower used weekly turned the small forest of weeds covering the front yard into a lawn which ended in a low fence separating it from a 30-foot-high slope that ran down to the road below, ours being the first house atop the hill – the one with the beautiful view of the sea.
Of course, I was still using that power mower until 1998 when we retired up here, when I bought a bigger one, so I guess I should stretch that cost over a lot of houses.
Anyway, when we moved on base we sold the air conditioner, making the total cost of the house $1,719.23, including repairs and additions. The very first person that saw it offered us $3,750, more than doubling what we had spent.
Next week, even better numbers.
