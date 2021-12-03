The very last thing I would ever call myself is a wheeler–dealer or salesman of any kind. And yet, thinking back over my married life I can easily see that most of the periods of time during which Lolly and I had some very handy extra money to spend now and then, including when we retired and moved up here to Pine, came from the sale of homes that we bought at standard market prices, and sold for much more.
That fact brings up an honest question: If we didn’t deliberately set out to increase the sales price of each house we bought, how did it happen that, with just two exceptions, we made a killing each time we sold one?
Here’s the answer:
To begin with, during the first 13 years out of the 38 years between 1960, when we married, and 1998, when we moved up here, Lolly and I lived in base housing or rented temporarily until we moved into base housing. Only once during those 13 years between 1960 when we got married, and 1973 when I retired from the Air Force, did we buy a house and then sell it. Oddly enough, even on that very first house we ever bought and sold we more than we doubled our investment, and it was one that fell within those Air Force years.
You see, I was shipped overseas to Kadena AB, Okinawa without my family because there was insufficient base housing in 1964 due to the huge buildup for Vietnam; so to bring my family over I had to find, and buy, an off-base house that met very strict Air Force construction standards due to the fact that Okinawa sat in Typhoon Alley, and was regularly struck by massive storms.
It took me six months to find a house for us. It was part of an 11-house development of very small homes built atop what had once been a coral reef, but was now a 40-foot hill near the sea. I bought it for $1,500, which I had to borrow from the base bank. It was a very strongly built little two-bedroom home, with solid concrete walls and a very gently sloping peak roof constructed of five inch thick concrete. Added to those safety features were solid wooden, not louvered, shutters which spent most of their time stacked in heavy wooden racks, and were only slid over the windows and nailed in place when a typhoon threatened.
To say the least, the inside of that little house was very plain. It was far from new, its floors were plain concrete, and most of its walls had no electrical sockets, all lighting being overhead. Also, its interior state of repair was by no means outstanding. However, it provided a place where Lolly, our two kids, and I could be together, so I bought it. In fact, after six months of desperate searching I was doggone grateful to have found it.
So Lolly, the kids, and our furniture arrived and we moved into our new home and began work to make it more home-like. The very first thing I did was to add wall sockets to an entryway, which was luckily large enough to hold our washer and dryer without making it hard to get in and out of the side door. I added power sockets by tapping into the ceiling light switch and running surface mounted wiring hidden beneath special wooden strips made just for that purpose. Painted the same flat white as the walls, the strips looked just fine.
More fun and games next week.
