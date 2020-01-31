Last week, we spoke of the beginning of the first Punic War, a war between Rome and Carthage. Rome was a land power, built on the thorough training of the Roman soldier, and Carthage was a sea power, built on trade and the establishment of small Carthaginian colonies around the rim of the Mediterranean. The war began when Carthage made the error of placing a colony on Sicily, which the Romans, still in the process of settling the Italian peninsula, considered an intrusion into their home territories.
The Romans, reasoning that they could learn from their seaborne enemy, duplicated wrecked Carthaginian ships and used their design against their designers. However, instead of standing off from other ships and battling with catapults, fire arrows, and other long-range weapons as Carthage did, they equipped their ships with grappling irons, drove straight in against rival ships, locked them into place with the grappling irons, and defeated the enemy with trained Roman soldiers, basically turning a sea battle into a land battle.
Marcus Atilius Regulus grew to manhood and was elected First Consul in 267 B.C. First taking on and defeating large numbers of Greeks who had settled in what is called “the heel of the boot of Italy,” he brought the area into the empire. He then turned his focus upon Carthage, tripled the size of the Roman fleet, placed a large force upon his ships, defeated the Carthaginian navy in a great sea battle, landed in North Africa, and so easily took two major Carthaginian cities that the native Numidians of the region, seeing their chance, rose up against their Carthaginian masters.
Having reduced his forces and sent some of them home because of the ease with which his legions outfought the Carthaginians, and hearing of the their troubles with the native peoples, Regulus halted his attack, sent a delegation to Carthage, and offered an honorable peace settlement. However, he was unaware of the fact that the Carthaginians, evidently as convinced of their inability to defeat Romans as he was, had hired a massive army of Greek mercenaries, one with 100 elephants, and led by a Grecian general.
Attacked by the Greeks, and by Carthaginians as well, over 85% of the Romans died upon the field of battle; only Regulus and 500 aged or infirm men were taken prisoner. Regulus, dragged before the Carthaginian leaders, received an offer: If he swore to return he would be allowed to travel to Rome and offer a peace treaty to the Roman Senate.
Well aware of the fact that the crafty Carthaginians believed he would argue strongly for acceptance of the treaty because it included a prisoner exchange, Regulus swore a solemn vow that he would return with the answer, bade goodbye to his remaining men, and set sail for Rome.
Back home, Regulus appeared before the Senate. When asked if he thought the treaty should be accepted he honestly answered no, saying that the Carthaginians were tired, and the war should be pursued. However, he refused all pleas that he should remain in Rome because his promise to return was extorted under duress.
Returning to Carthage, Marcus Atilius Regulus was brutally tortured for several days, and was then put to death. He remains today as an example of awe-inspiring honor.
One hundred years later, at the end of the Third Punic War in 146 B.C., Carthage had broken two fair and equitable treaties offered it at the ends of the first two Punic Wars. Rome — having no other choice — utterly destroyed Carthage.
