When I used the term “man” in the title of this column I meant what we mean when we say, “Now there goes a real man!” I think you’ll agree when you hear what Regulus did.
Marcus Atilius Regulus grew to manhood when the Roman Empire, still in its early days, was spreading north and south in Italy itself, and had already become a great land power because of the superlative training of its soldiers. At about the same time, a city named Carthage, located in the rich farming lands of North Africa, had begun to challenge Rome on what Rome had every reason to believe was its home turf.
Carthage, originally a colony of Tyre, a city in what is now called Lebanon, had become the dominant sea power of the ancient world by trading its farming products for copper, tin, silver, and other materials with lands around the rim of the Mediterranean. However, Carthage made an error when it established a colony on Sicily, close to the Roman Empire. When that happened, a collision of the two growing empires, one a land power and one a sea power became inevitable.
After a series of minor skirmishes, war broke out between the two empires, one in which the Romans quickly realized that unless they learned the ways of the sea they could not prevail. So the canny Romans took wrecked Carthaginian ships and duplicated them, but added a little something extra to their ships.
Instead of standing off from other ships and battling with catapults, fire arrows, and other long range weapons, as the Carthaginians did, they equipped their ships with grappling irons. They then drove straight in at a Carthaginian ship, locked it into place with the grappling irons, and swarmed aboard it with armed fighting men, thereby essentially turning a sea battle into a land battle.
Regulus, born about 307 B.C., was described by the Romans of his day as a “plain man,” one who lived a simple life on his farm, where he cared for himself and his family and exhibited no undue pride or ambition. His fellow citizens admired him so much for those qualities that they elected him First Consul in 267 B.C.
Regulus then attacked Messapia, often called the “heel of the boot of Italy.” There, he ended the control of Greeks over that part of the Italian peninsula, and brought it into the Roman Empire. He then tripled the number of Roman ships, placed over 100,000 Roman soldiers aboard them, sailed for Carthage, met the Carthaginian navy on the way, defeated it in the Battle of Cape Ecnomus, and landed his army close to Aspis, a key Carthaginian city.
Having easily taken Aspis, he left a small garrison there to control it. Then, thoroughly unimpressed with the ability of Carthaginian soldiers, he sent some of his fleet and troops back to Rome, retaining 15,000 infantry and 500 cavalry, which certainly appeared sufficient for the task ahead.
After taking Adys, another Carthaginian city, he began a march on Carthage, causing the native Numidians, who saw that the Carthaginians were no match for the Romans, to rise up against their overlords. Regulus, seeing that, paused and offered to end his attack and sign a peace treaty.
However, the Carthaginians had secretly hired a large force of Greek mercenaries, one with 100 elephants and led by a Grecian general. They attacked, killing off most of the Romans, and taking Regulus and the remainder of his men captive.
Next week: A truly awe-inspiring tale.
