Last week I told you about a so-called “friend” on Sampson AFB up in northern New York. For seven long months before they closed the base – and possibly saved his life – he kept tempting me to strangle him.
That’s right. Me! Little old peaceful-minded, usually gives no one any trouble, Tom Garrett. I was probably as close to being ready to commit murder as I will ever get.
Why?
Because we worked together, and the idiot had memorized about 40 of the so-called “wise sayings” of the old philosophers, and every blessed time we started out to do something he began quoting them.
You have no idea how maddening it can be to listen to someone droning out “wisdom,” hour after hour, day after day, week after week, and month after month; especially when the person doing it couldn’t find his own behind if you gave him an hour to do it, and let him use both hands.
Let me show you what I mean. First of all, here are four of his favorites:
Lao Tzu: The journey of a thousand miles begins with but a single step.
Socrates: The only true wisdom is in knowing you know nothing.
Thales: Nothing is more active than thought, for it travels over the universe.
Plato: There are two things that people should never be angry about, what they can help, and what they cannot help.
Now, suppose you turned on your favorite TV news station, and the newscaster did nothing except blab those four great and wonderful maxims at you, over and over again, hour after hour, at high volume? And suppose that even when you turned it off, went upstairs, and climbed into bed to relax, you could still hear that same voice babbling to someone else?
How long would it be before you went downstairs and chopped one TV set into very small – and blessedly silent – pieces?
Now you know how I felt.
My solution?
Read on:
As I said last week, we had just stepped out onto the three front steps of the barracks one morning on our way to chow, and he was so focused on flapping his gums that he tripped over my foot, went flying off the porch steps, landed on his VERY fat face in the dust, and then blamed ME for it.
That gave me an idea. I never came right out and admitted it, but I let him suspect that maybe – just maybe – I had tripped him on purpose. Why? Because – I hinted – maybe it seemed like a good way to shut him up; and maybe I might just keep on doing it. Well, it worked, not perfectly, but at least he quit flapping his gums about %$#@! Lao Tzu every time we started for somewhere.
On the other hand, you have no idea how close I came on some days to grabbing him by the throat and squeezing the seeds out of his Adam’s apple. And can you blame me? Listen to some of his favorite crap.
Lao Tzu: “Do the difficult things while they are easy and do the great things while they are small.”
Socrates: “The only true wisdom is in knowing you know nothing.”
Plato: “A good decision is based on knowledge and not numbers.”
Aristotle: “There was never a genius without a tincture of madness.”
I’ll tell you what. Why don’t we take a few minutes out next week, look at each of those four “great” sayings, and see what we can see? Fair enough?
See you then.
