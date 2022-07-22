Last week I told you about a so-called “friend” on Sampson AFB up in northern New York state who for seven long months before they closed the base drove me nuts. Why? Because he kept quoting the “wise sayings of the ancients” to me all the time; and since I worked with him, and even shared a room in the barracks with him, I had to listen to him day and night.

Luckily, however, he tripped over my foot outside on the barracks steps one day, and to shut him up I let him suspect that I might just have tripped him on purpose. That quieted him down slightly and preserved my sanity until the Air Force – hallelujah! – closed the base.

