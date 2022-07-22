Last week I told you about a so-called “friend” on Sampson AFB up in northern New York state who for seven long months before they closed the base drove me nuts. Why? Because he kept quoting the “wise sayings of the ancients” to me all the time; and since I worked with him, and even shared a room in the barracks with him, I had to listen to him day and night.
Luckily, however, he tripped over my foot outside on the barracks steps one day, and to shut him up I let him suspect that I might just have tripped him on purpose. That quieted him down slightly and preserved my sanity until the Air Force – hallelujah! – closed the base.
So, what about the sayings of the old philosophers? Want to hear some thoughts, including some applause, about some of those old sayings? Read on. I may be wrong, and I may be right, but ...
Lao Tzu: “Do the difficult things while they are easy and do the great things while they are small.”
Sounds like double talk, doesn’t it? However, I suspect that what’s wrong with it is that either old Lao Tzu didn’t know how to say things so they are understandable, or whoever translated into English what he said in Chinese didn’t quite get it right.
Try this translation on for size:
You are more likely to have success if you tackle a problem before it has time to grow too big to solve.
You think that might be what he really meant?
Socrates: “The only true wisdom is in knowing you know nothing.”
Mind you – there is always a chance for a slip up in translation, but I genuinely suspect that old Socrates came close to saying what he meant, but blew it by trying to make it sound “great and universal” instead of just plain smart.
Could we rephrase that saying in a way that makes better sense?
How about this? Wisdom sometimes lies in admitting that you don’t know enough about a problem, and learning more about it before you take it on.
Plato: “A good decision is based on knowledge and not numbers.”
Want to bet that Plato is being quoted out of context in this one?
I could be wrong – why not? We’re all wrong sometimes – but I strongly suspect that Plato made that comment at a time when he was on one side of an issue and there were several others on the other side, so what he was really saying was: Even though my opponents have outvoted me, sheer numbers don’t always mean a decision is correct.
That’s one reason why we have a republic, where we don’t vote directly on all issues. In a true democracy, where the people vote on every issue, it’s possible to run head on into what is called “the tyranny of the majority.” It’s also why our Constitution protects such things as freedom of speech; otherwise some dumb ass might try telling us what we can say – or believe.
Aristotle: “There was never a genius without a tincture of madness.”
This one is one place where I part company from the person who said something even though he may have been a truly wise person. Read it again and you’ll see what I mean. People say things like that all the time today, don’t they? Why? To get their names in the paper. They sound good, but ...
They’re just plain baloney.
And last? Enjoy this free laugh from a truly wise individual:
Albert Einstein: “If you fall in love, don’t blame it on gravity.”
