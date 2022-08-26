I was reading a book about Ben Franklin when I ran across something interesting. It seems that Franklin and some of his highly intellectual friends formed a club called the Junto, which means “secret club.”

Well, I’ve heard of lots of clubs, of course, and so have you no doubt. In fact, way back in Staten Island, N.Y., where I was born, and where I lived until I was 11, the older neighborhood kids were always trying to get a club started. However, they could never find a place where they could meet secretly, so their club never got created.

