Way back in September 1945, I began my freshman year in high school, and was at last allowed to use the adult part of the New London Library. The very first book I discovered in it was one written in 1933. It was one of the best true adventure books I have ever read; and yet one question about that book has puzzled me for 75 years:
The name of the book was “Tschiffely’s Ride” by A. F. Tschiffely.
The question? Why did the author of that book never explain why he undertook a 10,000-mile horseback ride from Buenos Aires, Argentina to Washington D.C.?
Today, after 75 long years, I have finally found the answer to that question. The truth is, I believe, that Tschiffely thought he had answered that question, but he was wrong because when he spoke of his reasons in the introduction he made the mistake of thinking that the people reading it would know some things about 1920s Argentina that most people just don’t know.
In truth, Tschiffely doesn’t even come close to answering that question, but I don’t think he was trying to hide anything. He begins his introduction by quoting what some of the newspapers had to say when he told them that he was “done thinking things over” and had firmly made up his mind that he was going to ride two “native criollos horses” from Buenos Aires to New York.
“Impossible!” headlines screamed. “Absurd!” “The man’s mad!”
His comment on those headlines? “It was not a sudden impulse,” he calmly writes, pointing out that his decision was the result of “several years of contemplation.” He then goes on to confuse the issue by talking about his life instead of the issues.
Born in Switzerland in 1895, Tschiffely says that after his “education” he moved to England and taught, but then moved to Argentina and taught in the “largest English-American school” in the country.
Be careful now! The “American” in that title does NOT mean American, as in “from the USA.” In those days people from anywhere in North or South America often referred to themselves as “American.”
He adds that, “for a long time” he had felt he was in a rut in his “schoolmaster’s life,” and that the idea of the horseback journey to New York “had been in his mind for years.” All that is well and good, but he never even hints at what actually put the idea of such a ride in his mind.
So for 75 years — until just a few days ago — I was in a complete muddle regarding what his fundamental motivation may have been. Oh, yes! He talks about what great horses the “native Argentinean horses,” or “criollos,” are; “how sturdy, how strong, how intelligent!” He mentions how they could travel through rough country on fodder on which other horses might starve. He even points out that the criollos gained those characteristics while running wild for 40 years when Buenos Aires was sacked in 1540 by the Indians, and was not repopulated until 1580.
However, he never once mentions why and how he got so involved in proving that “survival of the fittest” during those 40 years had created an all new breed of horses. And for 75 years I was unable to find a clue about his determination to prove that the criollos were the best of the best.
Until — Ta! Da! — Guess what came along?
The great surge of readily available knowledge that resulted from the creation in 1995 of the World Wide Web.
At last! Facts! Real facts! Next week.
