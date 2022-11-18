Last week I said most of my adult life I have had the pleasant experience of frequently finding a quiet piece of popular music running through my head. I love music, and it’s always a happy experience to discover those soft notes and quiet words quietly weaving their way into the background of a day. It’s as though a little something within me is saying, “Hey, bud! A day without music is incomplete! Anyway, that “little something” — whatever song it may be — just takes over and fills the gap without any conscious prodding from me.
It never fails to surprise me that it is only natural for all of us to remember the notes of a song we like, I often remember the words too, even though I almost never bothered to learn them. In fact, I only bothered to learn the words to a couple of songs, both of them back when I was a teen.
However, even though my head usually supplies both the words and the music for any song that it decides to play in the background as I go through the day, I ran into a problem just last week. I started to hear a very nice tune, and I even heard the first words to that tune, but all of a sudden the word supply switch shut off; and there I was, hearing the tune, but wondering what was the song. And what were the words that so suddenly escaped me?
Well the music began with a soft rhythm that I recalled very well. I remembered that its name was “I believe” and I could hear the first line of the lyrics as plain as could be: “I believe for every drop of rain that falls a flower grows.”
The music kept on, but not one more lyric came back to me. So I researched the song. I remembered where I had been in 1953 when I heard it.
Answer: Iceland.
I must have heard it on the radio, either on the Armed Forces Radio Service or on Radio Iceland. However, AFRS broadcast almost no music, except for “big band” music played without the lyrics; and Radio Iceland played plenty of vocals — but all in Icelandic, which is not a language I’d care to try learning; it being the oldest Germanic language there is.
Truthfully, I can’t even imagine where I heard that first line; perhaps after I got back home. Anyway, here are the lyrics:
I Believe
I believe for every drop of rain that falls a flower grows. I believe that somewhere in the darkest night a candle glows. I believe for everyone who goes astray someone will come to show the way. I believe, I believe. I believe above the storm the smallest prayer will still be heard. I believe that someone in the great somewhere hears every word. Every time I hear a new born baby cry, or touch a leaf, or see the sky, I believe, I believe. I believe the lord in heaven is my guide, my sins he’ll hide. I believe on Calvary that Jesus died, that pierced side. I believe in death we part to rise again. And meet in heaven to a loud amen. Then I know, why I believe.”
I didn’t know what I had missed all those years ago by being up in Iceland, but America knew. Frankie Laine’s original version topped the charts for 18 weeks in 1953, a record never equaled.
