Last week I said most of my adult life I have had the pleasant experience of frequently finding a quiet piece of popular music running through my head. I love music, and it’s always a happy experience to discover those soft notes and quiet words quietly weaving their way into the background of a day. It’s as though a little something within me is saying, “Hey, bud! A day without music is incomplete! Anyway, that “little something” — whatever song it may be — just takes over and fills the gap without any conscious prodding from me.

It never fails to surprise me that it is only natural for all of us to remember the notes of a song we like, I often remember the words too, even though I almost never bothered to learn them. In fact, I only bothered to learn the words to a couple of songs, both of them back when I was a teen.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.