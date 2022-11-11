During most of my adult life – especially since my middle 40s – I have had the pleasant experience at least five or 10 times each week of finding some quiet piece of popular music running through my head. I love music, and it is always a happy experience to discover those soft notes and quiet words weaving their way into the background of a day.

It never fails to surprise me that, while it is only natural for all of us to remember the familiar notes of some song we like, I often remember the words as well, even though I have almost never deliberately learned the words to any song. In fact, of all the songs I seem to know there are only two which I remember having deliberately memorized: One was “That Old Black Magic,” which I memorized one day when I was about 14 or so.

