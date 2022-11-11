During most of my adult life – especially since my middle 40s – I have had the pleasant experience at least five or 10 times each week of finding some quiet piece of popular music running through my head. I love music, and it is always a happy experience to discover those soft notes and quiet words weaving their way into the background of a day.
It never fails to surprise me that, while it is only natural for all of us to remember the familiar notes of some song we like, I often remember the words as well, even though I have almost never deliberately learned the words to any song. In fact, of all the songs I seem to know there are only two which I remember having deliberately memorized: One was “That Old Black Magic,” which I memorized one day when I was about 14 or so.
The other song I “memorized” I didn’t really memorize. In fact, what I did was this: I dropped into a music store, bought a copy of the sheet music, read what the heck the singer was actually saying, and got rid of an urge to find one smart aleck composer and boot him in the behind.
The song? “Mairzy Doats!” Remember that? (You’re pretty old if you do.) It went, “Mairzy doats and dozy doats and liddle lamzy divey; a kiddlely divey too, wouldn’t you — ooo?” Then, it sang it all again, first adding, “If the words sound queer and funny to your ear, a little bit jumbled and jivey, sing, (repeat verse)” which was sung slowly but was just as garbled as what you had already heard.
The written words of that part, however, were very clear: “Mares eat oats, and does eat oats, and little lambs eat ivy.” For this mind-clearing speck of 1940s knowledge I spent a whole 10 cents for the sheet music and was glad to do it. I wasn’t the only one, however, the sheet music I bought was the No. 1 best seller of its day, selling over 450,000 copies in just its first three weeks. (Don’t laugh! That’s $45,000 bucks!)
Yes, they sang some nutcase songs back in the 1940s, but we didn’t shoot anyone for doing it. Why? Because some of the songs of the 1930s had been even worse. Try this line on for size: “Chickory-chick, challa challa; checka la roma, inna bananicka; bollicka-waliicka, can’t you see? Chickory-chick is me.”
You know what that means?
No?
Well don’t feel bad; neither does anyone else as far as I know. And to be very honest with you, they may be singing stuff like that again today for all I know. I do not listen to radio or watch TV.
You see, about the same time that they began singing “rap music” Lolly became a “full care patient,” and I turned off the radio and the TV set so I could hear her on a monitor.
Result? No music? No nothing?
Not quite. Only very carefully selected CDs and DVDs – for Lolly, not me!
However, about a week ago I ran across a bit of old music in my head, one for which the tune was just great, but whose words I could not recall.
