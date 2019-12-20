We continue exploring legends attached to locations along the Crook Military Road, Forest Road 300. In his autobiography Crook writes, “We left (Fort) Verde about the end of August without a guide, being assured that there was a plain trail all the way, which I soon found out to be pretty much a delusion. Our route lay along the summit of the Mogollon mountains.” (“General George Crook, His Autobiography,” University of Oklahoma Press, page 166)
What he calls a mountain range is not a mountain in the usual sense. It is a great escarpment running across the state. Tilting down toward the northeast. It forms the southern boundary of the Colorado Plateau, and its sedimentary layers have been eroded to form impassable canyons of limestone and sandstone. The only reasonable east-west route is to stay close to the edge of the Rim. That way was not only relatively level, but along the way there were sink holes, wetlands and small lakes that could provide necessary water.
Crook and his officers were riding ahead of the small detachment of the cavalry, and they had come to the canyon and headwaters of the East Fork of the Verde River. John G. Bourke, Crook’s aide-de-camp described what happened next. “Approaching the western edge of the plateau we entered the country occupied by the Tonto Apaches, the fiercest band of this wild and apparently incorrigible family. We were riding along in a very lovely stretch of pine forest one sunny afternoon, admiring the wealth of timber ... looking down upon the ever-varying colors of wild flowers ... and exchanging expressions of pleasure and wonder at the vista spread out beneath us; each one talking pleasantly to his neighbor ...” (“On the Border With Crook,” University of Nebraska Press, 1971, page 141)
Suddenly arrows began flying all around them and every man leaped from his horse to seek refuge behind a tree. The power of the bow and arrow is revealed when the soldiers found one of them buried up to its feathers in a pine tree. Miraculously none of the soldiers, including Crook, was hit, and they began firing at the band of 15 or 20 attacking Tonto Apaches.
The cavalry unit caught up and joined in the defense. Arrows were no match for rifles and the Indians scattered, disappearing into the forest.
However, two of the Apaches were cut off from the others and had nowhere to go except over the edge of the Rim. Crook hoped to capture them and extract information about the whereabouts of their people, but the two would not surrender. “There they stood, almost entirely concealed behind a boulder on the very edge of the precipice, their bows drawn to a semi-circle, eyes gleaming with ... black fire, long unkempt hair flowing down over their shoulders, bodies almost naked, faces streaked with the juice of the baked mescal and the blood of the deer ...” (Bourke)
The two Indians fired their arrows and then leaped over the edge of the Rim. The soldiers were certain they had fallen to their deaths, but when they looked over they saw the natives jumping like mountain sheep from rock to rock, making their way down the almost vertical cliff. Crook fired a shot and wounded one of them, but he continued to make his escape, his arm hanging limp and bleeding.
The military party found themselves at a place where a well-traveled trail came up over the Rim and headed north. This is where the headwaters of the East Verde River bubble up from under the Mogollon Rim. They did not know that from prehistoric times Native Americans had come this way on the Moqui Trail from all points south to trade with the Hopi and other tribes. Nor did they know that three years earlier Cavalry officer Colonel Thomas Devin had scouted this way leading a large party of soldiers in search of Apache villages to destroy. His detachment forged a switchback trail over the Rim and called it in his report, “the jumping off place.”
One summer afternoon local community leader Dick Wolfe and I stood at the “Jump Off” and I told him this story. Telling the tale made it spring to reality and we felt the ghosts of soldiers and Apaches around us. Suddenly Dick bent over the picked up an Apache arrow point from among the scatter of small rocks. Yes! This was the place; they were here.
