I’m going to tell you some claims made by a place in Connecticut called “Connecticut Invents,” a place found at the Museum of Connecticut History. Here’s a link: https://ctinventor.wordpress.com/
You can go there if you like, check out some of their claims, and see how many of them you accept. I’ll just tell you about a few of them, and more especially, about one that I am sure is true.
When I arrived in New London, Conn. in December of 1943 at age 11 I knew almost nothing about the place; but I very quickly learned about two things.
One thing was the magnificent city-operated beach called Ocean Beach, which I’ve already told you about.
The other one was a sandwich called a “grinder” made from a long crisp Italian roll that contained salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, salt, pepper, and olive oil. It was called a “grinder” and was sold by four small food stores in New London, all of them places where you could buy all kinds of groceries, especially anything that came under the heading of “Italian.”
New London, by the way, has a long history, one that runs all the way back to 1646 and even includes being burned down by the traitor Benedict Arnold, who was born 14 miles away in Norwich, Conn., and hated New London because it was home to many of the American privateers which made a very nice living attacking British supply ships.
The New London area, including Norwich, I was surprised to discover when I arrived there, had a very large population of Italians and Poles because there had been large immigrations of each over the past century. In fact, Norwich had an all Polish language radio station, my high school class was composed of 30% to 40% Italians and Poles, and my best friend, Dick Shellman, and my good friend, and class valedictorian, Faye Brodsky, were both Polish.
So what? Well read who invented those delicious grinders that New Londoners loved to eat; taken from the Museum of Connecticut History:
“Thank you Benny Capalbo from New London Connecticut. You are given credit for inventing the Sub sandwich, better known as the Grinder in New London. The long Italian sandwich now referred to as a “sub sandwich” because of its submarine-like shape, that Benny used was very crunchy, and that’s where the name ‘grinder’ came from; you had to grind one up.
“Benny Capalbo arrived in New London from Italy in 1913, and by 1920 had a small store on Bank Street. He brought with him a recipe for a sandwich that he had been making for many years. They were a huge hit!”
Well, after Benny died in 1950, and during an upgrade of Bank Street, New London tore down his historic store. Well, that’s New London, all right. It has a history of tearing down anything worth keeping, which is why it has gone broke a couple of times, and is now actually smaller in population than it was when we moved there in 1943.
Okay — y — y — y. Let’s see how many of these “Connecticut First” claims from the Museum of Connecticut History you believe:
1. In 1920 Benny Capalbo invented the grinder.
2. In 1830, Samuel Colt invented the first revolving handgun.
3. In 1789, Mrs. Elizabeth Hamilton, wife of Alexander Hamilton, invented ice cream and served it to President George Washington.
4. In 1895, Louis Lassen invented the Hamburger.
5. In 1939, Igor Sikorsky, flew the first helicopter.
6. In 1775, David Bushnell invented the submarine.
7. On 14 August 1901, far ahead of Wilbur and Orville Wright, Gustave Whitehead flew an aircraft in sustained powered flight.
PS: Many more at link above.
