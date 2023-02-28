In all the hundreds of columns I have written for the Roundup I have never once written one that had anything but praise for our three Gila County supervisors; but the law they just passed placing a $500 fine on feeding wild animals is THE worst piece of legislation ever passed anywhere by anyone; and I’m here to tell you why!
Does that mean that I am in the habit of feeding the elk, or any of our other wild animals? NO IT DOES NOT!
It means that it is the wrong solution for a problem that the people of Pine, Payson, and Strawberry did not create, and which cannot be fixed by a law which doesn’t address its actual cause!
So what’s the actual problem, who’s responsible for it, and how should it be addressed?
Nobody but a blind man would be unable to see how many elk are cramming the roads and woods in the Rim Country. They’re everywhere, and most of them are so young they haven’t learned how to survive in a well populated area.
Result? Many of them are being killed in auto accidents which also involve injury, both to human beings and to their now incredibly — overpriced automobiles.
However, the BIG question is: What the devil are they all doing down here out of the national forest? Answer? We’ve just had a long drought, and the Game and Fish people who “own,” or at least are responsible for those elk, have failed miserably in their assigned duty to ensure the safety and good health of the animals over which they have the sole control.
In other words, the elk are down here eating what we have in our backyards and open fields because they were starving up in the national forest, and so they have come down here in search of food.
So how does that make us responsible for the mess we are in?
It doesn’t!
Game and Fish is charged with maintaining a balance of wild animals in the national forest, and they have totally failed in that responsibility.
So what could they have done?
Instead of sitting around doing nothing and issuing far too few hunting licenses to balance out the elk overpopulation, they could reasonably have tried to find simple ways of adding to their natural supply of food.
How?
Well, there are many ways; but a simple, doable way would be utilize the massive number of open areas in the forest created by fires, windrows, and other natural events, and planting those areas with vegetation which the elk could eat. Almost anything vegetable would do; you could plant ordinary garden vegetables like peas, string beans, and lima beans, things that grow almost on their own. Or you could even plant corn or larger crops, which the elk would just love.
But sit on your behind in an office and do nothing?
To let the elk come off the rim in massive numbers looking for food?
And then blame you and me for the problem THEY created?
And punish people who place themselves at risk trying to help?
Never!
So what now?
1: Repeal a law which does nothing to solve the problem!!!
2: Either find some way to get the elk back up on the Rim where they belong, or . . . . .
3. Issue enough elk hunting licenses, at far reduced rates, so that the problem goes away.
