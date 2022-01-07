Last week I told you that when I was just 7 years old I got curious about some fuzz growing on the bottom of a mud puddle, went to the library, got a book, and not only learned that the fuzz was composed of tiny plants called algae, but that seaweed is also algae, and that 50% to 70% of all the oxygen on the Earth comes from algae.
I don’t mind telling you that that was a hefty thought for a little 7-year-old, and finding that information in a library book no doubt encouraged me to start using the library as a source of information, which in turn led to a lifetime reading habit. I don’t know how many books I have read since then, but it has got to be a VERY large number.
Not all of our enlightenment, however, comes from books, does it? A lot of it comes from the day to day process of living, and that kind of learning can come at a much higher price than the few hours it takes to read a book.
Starting from a very young age, I wanted to be a scientist. By the time I neared the end of high school I had made up my mind to attend college and achieve that happy goal. However, our Latin teacher took a dislike to me in the ninth grade when she tried embarrassing me in front of her Latin class to get me to take Latin, and I was finally forced to tell her what I thought of “wasting time taking a dead language that no one speaks anymore.”
As it happened, that teacher doubled as a counselor, so as the end of our senior year arrived and the members of my class lined up to speak to her about our choice of career, I was a bit nervous. When I reached her table, I very politely passed her the paper I had filled out concerning what I wanted to do.
It came spinning back at me in two seconds.
“Oh, no!,” she said. “No! No! No! No! No!”
“No? No? No? No? No?” I asked. “What does that mean?”
“You can’t be a chemist! You’re partly color blind. You would never be able to pass the qualitative and quantitative analysis courses you would have to take!”
“OK, physicist then.”
“No! No! No! Same courses.”
“Biologist?”
“No! Same courses.”
“Well, what do you think I should be?”
“You’ve done well with your precious English, Thomas; so be an English teacher.”
“Like hell!” I thought, wanting no part of any kind of teaching.
So?
So I passed on college.
That was in 1949. However, 24 years later — in college! — after retiring from the Air Force, I took and passed all of those analysis courses with A’s, took a composite science degree in chemistry, physics, biology, and geology, and — despite what I had thought about teaching as a kid — I have taught all of those sciences, and been VERY happy doing it.
So! What did I learn out of all that? Well, many years of experience may separate a youngster of 17 from an 89-year-old grown-up with 21 years in the military; but becoming someone who has “lived and learned” takes time, doesn’t it?
Anyway, it was doubts about what that counselor had said to me that were, I think, the first faint beginning of my enlightenment regarding the real world. Just a year or so after I left high school I adopted the old saying, “Consider the source!” whenever somebody said something that I had even the slightest reason to question.
Try it! It can save you a lot of problems.
