I don’t really remember whether or not I thought I was ready for the world when I graduated from high school in 1949. Truth is, I doubt that I thought about it at all. Did you? No? Well, I guess you and I, and most youngsters, are all pretty much alike in that regard.
I will say this much though: The two extra periods a day I spent in shop classes in high school for four years taught me more genuine life skills than the five periods I spent each day in academic studies; and if we want kids to genuinely value — and enjoy — their 12 years in school, we should toss out time-wasting classes like foreign languages, PE, and a lot more, and replace them with practical classes that genuinely help to prepare kids for real life.
I can testify to the fact that doggone near every day of my entire life I have used the skills and knowledge I obtained in classes that taught me to work with and understand wood and metals. And as for the academic classes, I wholeheartedly agree that we all need to be able to read and write English well, and that a small amount of time spent on an appreciation of literature is probably not wasted; but doing things like reading Shakespearean plays in class, or spending years on languages no one ever uses, or sweating it out in PE so that schools can hire full-time coaches for the extracurricular sports programs, is a waste of taxpayer money!
I spent three years in mandatory foreign language classes, traveled a great portion of the world, and only once — for just two minutes — did I ever use the French I was forced to learn.
After all, who really needs language classes? Do kids ever actually use that stuff? No! And what is PE supposed to teach? How to sweat? The real reason that schools waste an hour a day making kids get all sweaty and sapped of the energy needed for learning is so they can hire more coaches for sports programs. And what do all those PE “teachers” actually do during PE? Most of them just toss out a ball to the kids and then sit and talk with each other!
Anyway, I may have spent 12 years in public schools as a kid, but the 72 years that came after those 12 years, both as a teacher for 31 years and as an adult assessing the value of what I had learned in public schools, have taught me that since education is THE biggest item in each state budget we should begin looking for ways to rid it of those things which waste our money — particularly all those invalid tests they give the kids to see whether or not they are “developing their critical thinking skills.”
You can’t teach critical thinking folks! You’re either born with the ability to think well, or you’re not born with it. It cannot be taught! No amount of invalid testing is ever going to change that; and if you don’t already know that those tests are invalid, please go online, download one of the sample tests, and get the shock of your life!
I always recommend the sixth grade math test as a prime example. Just download it, read it, and ask yourself if you were taught such nonsense when you were in the sixth grade. And then ask yourself why anyone should be tested for such useless crap.
Next week: The happier side of enlightenment.
