Christopher Creek is smack dab in the middle of a spectacular fall color extravaganza. Also, we have been blessed with two large flocks of turkeys. When you add to that the elk, pines, Promontory Butte, the Rim, and the creek you have a cornucopia of nature’s beauty. Along with all that our cool mornings and warm afternoons make this fall one for the books.
Halloween displays abound around the Creek. Of particular note is the work that went into the decorations at the Creekside RV Park. Hats off to Jane, Janeen, and their helpers.
Preparations are complete for a big weekend. Our homeowners association handles the entertainment for the children with a party and a wagon ride. Saturday evening will be the adults costume party at the Landmark starting around 8 p.m. It will be a spooky weekend.
A pair of local ladies recently had surgeries and both are doing well. Were they in need of costume ideas for Halloween, Foofoo Sullivan might be a case of knee-sles and Karen Schmitt could be a hip-pie. We wish them speedy recoveries.
Roy Rogers was king of the cowboys back in the days of my youth. Around here we have our own cowboy that fits that billing. Over the past 25 years, you may have seen him at Kohl’s Ranch stables or out on Colcord Road at the Whispering Hope Ranch. You may have even seen him in a bit part in a movie or a commercial. Charlie Motley recently told us of his major role (his words) in a movie called “Eminence Hill.” He started by telling the story of a shootout staged at the Oxbow down on Main Street in Payson. The casting director for the movie asked Motley if he could put together four or five shoot ’em-up characters for the gunfight. Twenty would-be extras showed up in full costume for the try-out. Charlie tells us the locations for the filming of the movie were here in Payson, Kohl’s Ranch and down in Tucson. The fact that many of the scenes were shot here locally gives you an idea of the influence he had in the making of this film. Motley plays the role of Carson and shows up number seven in the credits out of a cast of 50. True to the westerns of a bygone era, there are gunfights aplenty in the film. If you cannot wait to see it in the theater, there are some trailers on YouTube. Charlie is the tall one with shoulder-length hair, wearing his vest that shows his not-so-slender midsection. A couple of weeks ago, down at the Willcox Film Festival over Rex Allen Days, “Eminence Hill” was awarded Best Arizona Film for 2019. Charlie Motley received the award of Best Song Lyrics for the title song of the movie. He wrote ’em, he didn’t sing ’em. We have had some fun with him in this write-up, but that is just about how this week’s phone interview went.
Charlie is currently working on three new movies. He went on to announce that “Eminence Hill” will be released in November and he thinks it will be shown at Sawmill Theatres real soon.
During our conversation, we talked about the recent passing of longtime stablehand at Kohl’s Ranch, Harvey Trayner. Harvey also worked for Danny and Ethel over at the Double D in Tonto Village in more recent years. Motley told us that about three months ago, Harvey, who was in rapidly declining health, crawled on the back of a horse for one last ride in Arizona. Soon after his nephews took him home to Texas. Charlie said, “Ol’ Harvey had forgotten more about horses than most hands ever knew. So long, pardner.”
A few weeks back, we talked with Jim Olsson at the big party out at Colcord Estates. Jim has raised a big family and built several homes on the ranch in the last 35 years. Our brief conversation centered on the development and who it was who first settled there. He promised we would sit down some afternoon and talk about the early settlers. We will do that. My curiosity got the better of me. The question was whether Bill and Harvey Colcord were there first or was it Charles Allenbaugh. A bit of quick research revealed that the Colcord brothers would have been around there in the early 1890s during the time the vigilantes attempted to clean up bad actors in the Pleasant Valley War. Allenbaugh got the patent on the ranch, but it wasn’t until 1916.
The Colcord brothers also proved up on ranches — Harvey in 1911 and Bill in 1912. They were in what is now called Upper Round Valley south of Payson. We will save any more discussion until after we chat with Olsson ... and that’s another week in the Creek.
