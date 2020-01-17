A few weeks ago we spoke of the Battle of Trenton, which was truly a turning point in our struggle for independence.
We all know of that battle and Washington’s historic crossing of the Delaware, but most school books focus on the event without mentioning how close we were to losing the war before that day, and so we end up not realizing what a great thing Washington did when he developed new and more effective tactics.
The same thing often happens with other historical events. We not only end up taking what happened for granted because we know how it came out, but we sometimes also end up having the wrong impression of what really happened.
In fact, one day about a year or so after I graduated from high school I was casually glancing at a book about the Civil War, and was really startled by the very different way it portrayed the battle between the Monitor and the Merrimac. I was so puzzled that I mentioned the difference between it and what we had been taught in school to two of my friends, and asked them if they had gotten the same impression I had.
And guess what? All three of us had the importance of that battle all wrong. That day was an education to me. Memory of it has often prompted me to take a hard look at “facts” I learned in history classes.
As for the battle between the Monitor and the Merrimac, I thought that battle had ended in a complete victory for the Union ship, and was the end of Confederate naval power. So did both my friends!
So I left high school with a completely false idea about that battle.
What do you say I take some time today to let you see the hard facts, and let you judge for yourself? Fair enough?
In what is correctly called the Battle of Hampton Roads, a small fleet of Union wooden ships blockaded the large natural harbor of Hampton Roads, Va. On March 8 1862, the Virginia, a Confederate ironclad ship armed with large, rifled guns wreaked havoc with that Union fleet by sinking two large ships, the Cumberland and the Congress, whose guns could make no impression on the Virginia’s iron plating. The Virginia then began shelling the Union ship Minnesota, but broke off the attack at nightfall.
The next morning, the Virginia sallied forth to complete its slow but certain destruction of the Union fleet.
However a small Union ironclad named the Monitor showed up. Fitted with a single round turret and a pair of heavy, rifled guns, the Monitor pounded the Virginia and did some damage to her iron plating, but could neither sink nor disable her. The battle was a draw, which ended at sunset.
However, when Union land forces took the Hampton Bay area, the Virginia was deliberately scuttled by the Confederates, although that was by no means the end of Union troubles with Confederate ironclads.
Why history books fail to mention that the sunken federal ship Merrimack had been re-floated, plated with iron, and proudly renamed the Virginia, and why we are allowed to think that a great Union victory over the Confederacy was fought between the Monitor and the “Merrimac,” (sic) I’ll let you decide.
Want an excellent unbiased source? Go to the U.S. Naval Institute at https://www.usni.org and search for “Confederate Ironclads.”
The truth is the truth!
