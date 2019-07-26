Cyclists from around the state are prepping for the 2019 Fire on the Rim Mountain Bike Race since registration has started for the Sept. 14 race to be held on trails around Pine-Strawberry.
Since 2011, the race has been held to raise funds for wildfire protection, prevention, trail advocacy and trail development near the two tiny mountain hamlets in the Tonto National Forest.
In addition to the race itself, the weekend includes spin-off events which include a “carb loading” pre-race Italian dinner, silent auctions, a kids race, live music and a beer and wine garden where racers and fans gather to enjoy old-fashioned, small-town camaraderie.
The race has grown by leaps and bounds since its start, drawing entrants, families and fans from around the West who flock to Pine to enjoy the spirited competition in one of the most scenic areas of the state.
Each year, organizers have taken steps to make the festivities bigger and even better.
The 2019 race is no exception — this year’s festivities includes team tents, a venue area, course improvements and an outdoor game area.
To register or for more information, visit fireontherim.com.
Book sale a hit
Pine Library Friends’ July 4 Book Sale was a successful one.
On Friday, the first day of the sale, Friends earned $418.05 and on the second day, Saturday, the sale generated $364.10. The final day receipts totaled $130.30 for a grand total of $912.45, which is about $75 more than taken in last year.
Friends will host another book sale on Labor Day and need volunteers, including an event co-chair. To volunteer, call 928-476-3678.
Academics and more
Pine-Strawberry School offers many excellent academic programs as evidenced by the A-rating it received recently from the Arizona State Department of Education.
While the three Rs, “Readin’, ’Ritin’ an’ ’Rithmetic,” are academic foundations stressed at the school, there are extracurricular activities that also contribute to student success.
Among them this scribe, a retired classroom teacher of 37 years, has observed closely are the school’s weather station, its community garden and the National Archery in Schools Program (NASP).
The weather station, which has been up and running for more than two years, was the brainchild of third-fourth grade teacher Wanda Utz.
She says she was inspired to prompt the students to build the weather station, “Because teaching from a picture during a one-time lesson plan is totally abstract and impossible for true understanding.”
She also contends the weather station provides the students with, “A concrete reality with real-time data and constant exposure.”
The station also helps students meet the Arizona Standards of Education curriculum standards by expanding the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) skills, heavily emphasized in today’s classrooms at every grade level.
Finding the money to build the station presented a huge challenge.
After exploring various sources of revenue, students landed a $5,000 Salt River Project grant, a $2,000 Earth Networks STEM grant and a $2,000 personal donation from Mountain Village Foundation member Charles Ackerman.
For weather reports, go to owc.enterprise.earthnetworks.com/OnlineWeatherCenter.aspx?aid=7544
Also at Pine Strawberry Elementary School, teacher Margaret Johnson provides her seventh-graders with a life skills curriculum.
It involves the challenges of planning, planting, growing and nurturing a school vegetable garden with the goal of it eventually becoming self-sufficient.
The ambitious project began several years ago when Johnson’s students wrote to the Whole Foods supermarket company, requesting a grant to begin the garden. Whole Foods responded with $1,500, which the students used to purchase building supplies and fencing.
Johnson also applied for a grant from Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers and received $5,000.
With the money, the students purchased three iPads for collecting data and recording progress.
Today, the students share the vegetables and herbs the garden produces with the school’s home economics cooking class and with local families who relish homegrown squash, cucumbers and tomatoes for family gatherings.
The Pine-Strawberry NASP program has its roots in 2011 when then-principal Mike Clark and the school board agreed to a full-scale program.
In the school NASP-sanctioned class, the student-athletes are taught archery history, safety, technique, equipment needs, mental concentration, core strengthening physical fitness and self-improvement.
Early on in the Buff program, the archers shot at 80 cm bull’s-eye targets placed before an arrow curtain in the PS gymnasium. Equipment used continues to be state-of-the-art and designed to fit every student.
Thanks to support from the archery industry, schools can purchase the $6,000 equipment “kits” for $3,100 to $3,500 depending upon which targets and bow hanging units are chosen.
The local program now, coached by Dean Pederson and Margaret Johnson, has grown to become one of the finest in Arizona annually qualifying team members for state and national finals.
Trail reopens in September
The Fossil Creek Trailhead, which was closed July 1, is scheduled to reopen Sunday, Sept. 1.
That means hikers and swimmers will again be able access the 70-degree turquoise swimming pools from the Strawberry side of the canyon.
Coconino National Forest officials closed the trail due to the risk of injury and heat-related illness, especially to those unprepared for the eight-mile round-trip hike.
The 1,500-foot elevation change coupled with a lack of shade has long taken its toll on visitors during the summer months.
Fossil Creek Road once gave emergency responders access to those in need of help. However, when spring landslides rendered the road impassable, officials opted for the two-month closure.
Thought for the week
“Teaching is not a lost art but the regard for it is a lost tradition.”
