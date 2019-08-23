Come one come all, the Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction Committee needs help in staging its most important and lucrative benefit of the year.
To help, attend a committee meeting at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28 in the senior dining hall at the Pine-Strawberry Community Center to discuss how to make the Fire on the Rim Mountain Bike Race the biggest and best ever.
“We have ways to put volunteers to work to benefit the community,” says longtime PSFR member Janet Brandt. “You can go through the volunteer book and sign yourself up, ask questions about your assignment or you can check out what’s going on the weekend of Sept. 13-15.”
For the traditional Italian feast served the night before the race on Saturday, Sept. 14, chef George Sanders of the senior dining hall will prepare a scrumptious meal guaranteed to please the palate.
Tickets to the always-popular meal are $15 for adults and $5 for children.
All proceeds benefit the Senior Citizens Affairs Council in its efforts to support the dining hall, thrift store and Meals on Wheels.
Also for the Fire of the Rim festivities, the band Mighty Bison will provide musical entertainment in the THAT Brewery beer tent.
Mighty Bison is a country rock and blues cover and original band from Globe. It makes frequent appearances at the Apache Gold Casino near Globe and other waterin’ holes around the state.
The race and all the accompanying festivities are a ton of fun that produce great results; be sure and throw your support by volunteering or attending.
HOF beckons
A phone call this scribe received one evening last week was one I never anticipated. It was from friend Dennis Pirch, probably the most acclaimed former prep coach in Arizona, telling me I had been voted into the Payson High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
Coach Pirch said I had been chosen for my years of coaching at the school and for covering Longhorn sports for 27 years as the Payson Roundup’s sports editor.
Induction ceremonies take place Friday, Nov. 29 during Payson High’s showdown against the Blue Ridge Yellow Jackets and a dinner at 5 p.m. the following evening, Saturday, Nov. 30 at the Mazatzal Hotel and Casino.
It sounds a bit corny, but I, like all other prep coaches and scribes, didn’t get involved in the profession for the accolades, which makes the HOF selection humbling
Small town sports reporters are not often showered in praise and the job is not without its detractors. Over the years I’ve been accused of racial prejudice, being stupid, biased, thoughtless and being born in a monk (I never understood that one).
But all the accusations are outweighed by the privilege of being able to chronicle our country’s greatest resource — its young people.
Most certainly in my 30-plus years of coaching at Payson High, Show Low High and in Tempe and Phoenix, there were plenty of bumps in the road, as all other coaches have navigated.
But along the journey, there were friendships made, challenges overcome and fond memories of the many student-athletes and readers who allowed me to be a part of their lives.
In the end, the road was well worth traveling.
Assistant appointed manager
With the retirement last week of longtime Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library Manager Becky Waer, the “Finest Library in Small Town Arizona” was under new leadership when it opened Monday morning.
Ann Pendleton has taken over the reins of running the library that is the go-to source for Pine-Strawberry residents young and old.
Although Pendleton has a new job title, library manager, she is no stranger to patrons having worked as a library assistant to Waer for the past 16 years.
Waer remembers Pendleton early on, “She loves to read and would come to the library at least once a week.
“The library assistant’s opening was posted and I really hadn’t got much interest ... I asked her why she didn’t apply for the job, so she did.”
As the assistant, Pendleton showed one particular quality that made her popular among patrons, “She is always very friendly.”
With Pendleton taking over as manager, the assistant’s job is now open and applications are being accepted.
The salary range is $30,000- $39,500 and there is no health insurance or retirement benefits.
Job responsibilities include assisting in the daily operation of library circulation and children’s programming, work with volunteers, using electronic resources, helping with reports and documents, assuming managerial duties when needed and other duties as assigned.
All applicants must have a high school diploma or GED, basic computer skills and two years of library experience is preferred.
Applications are being accepted until Aug. 29, resumés should be limited to one page and include work experience, education and current references.
Resumés and applications should be sent to: Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library, P.O. Box 229, Pine, AZ 85544. No phone calls.
No common sense
A Strawberry resident, who was walking her dogs in the Tonto National Forest west of the town, reported finding firework debris.
The resident also said the remains could have been left there by children or teens because there was evidence of a “fort” being built there.
The resident also took pictures of the debris and posted them on social media.
The Pine-Strawberry Fire Department immediately responded to the incident with an alert, “Please call 911 if you witness any firework activity. We are still in fire restrictions for a good reason, our vegetation is still dry. Also fireworks are always illegal. Keep your eyes and ears open please. Thank you for your support.”
Also remember, Pine-Strawberry is under the same fire restrictions as the Tonto National Forest.
Thought for the week
What comes easy won’t last. What lasts won’t come easy.
