Pine-Strawberry’s most recognized sports event kicks off at noon today, Friday, Sept. 13, after weeks of grooming mountain trails, pleading for volunteer help, enticing sponsors, endlessly planning and courting backers.
It’s the ninth annual Fire on the Rim Mountain Bike Race held to benefit the Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction Committee and its efforts to build more trails and protect the two mountain hamlets from a catastrophic wildfire such as happened last year in Paradise, Calif.
The race entrants, after setting up tents and campers at the campground on the south end of Pine or checking into VRBO or AirBnB rented homes, will undoubtedly scamper to the THAT-Brewery-sponsored beer garden where, after 4 p.m., they can chug down frosty Arizona Trail Ale knowing portions of the profits will benefit the Arizona Trail.
As the afternoon wears on, it’s a given there will be plenty of good-natured bravado and swagger as the cyclists psych themselves for the following day’s races.
Plate loads of scrumptious carbo-loading food will be available to make sure cyclists have plenty of energy stored up for their chosen race of the three offered — 15, 30 or 45 miles.
Chef George Sanders of the senior dining hall has agreed to prepare the feast guaranteed to please the palate of cyclists, fans and spectators.
Tickets to the always-popular meal are $15 for adults and $5 for children.
All proceeds benefit the Senior Citizens Affairs Council in the effort to support the dining hall, thrift store and Meals on Wheels.
The festivities take on a lighter note when the band, Mighty Bison, takes to the stage to belt out hip-swinging, toe-tapping, feel-good country rock, blues cover and original music. The band is well known around Gila County having made frequent appearances at the Apache Gold Casino near Globe and other waterin’ holes around the state.
Also that afternoon, silent auction and raffle tickets that offer fabulous rewards and prizes will be available.
On Saturday morning, action begins in earnest with the staging of the actual races in three categories for adults, juniors and teams, depending on skill levels and the beer garden opens at 10 a.m. — maybe it’s a little early for a brewski, but what the heck, it’s the weekend.
During the races, Pine-Strawberry residents have traditionally cheered on local favorites including former Payson High football standout Matt Sopeland, ex-Longhorn cross country runner Jerry Baker, Zoe Lee, Jim Quinton and others. In 2017, then 70-year-old, Pine-Strawberry Fire Chief Gary Morris toured the 15-mile course in 3:0615.8.
Following the races, the raffle drawings take place, silent auction winners are announced and the popular kids’ race begins at 2 p.m.
Sponsors call the race “great fun for everyone,” which past spectators agree it is.
The race is held at the M.E. Randall Arena on Bradshaw Road. Racers must check in or register at the Rusty Pine Cone booth before 1 p.m. on the day of the race.
The first 25 to check in receive free bike helmets courtesy of the sponsoring Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
Cards deal ... in fourth quarter
Fess up Cardinal faithful, you were spewing venom after watching Arizona struggle through three quarters of lackluster play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday in Glendale’s State Farm Stadium. “Calling the Cardinals’ play garbage was an insult to garbage,” was the most frequently repeated summary about the majority of the game.
Your thoughts were, Kliff Kingsbury can’t coach, Kyler Murray is overrated and the hurry up Air Raid offense is a bust.
At least that’s what this scribe and old high school football coach was fuming as the Cards looked about as pathetic as they did during last season’s miserable 3-13 season.
But down 18 points midway through the fourth quarter, the Cards staged a comeback for the ages, dead-knotting the Lions 27-27 in overtime. In the second half rally, Arizona outscored the felines 21-7, giving Cards fans, including those of us in Pine-Strawberry, hope this teams is for real.
Friends’ sales a boon
The Pine Library Friends treasurer is calling the Labor Day weekend book sale “a success” earning $580.05 over the course of three days. The largest sales — amounting to $258.95 — occurred on opening day, Friday.
The gift card basket raffle earned $373 and there was $80.13 received via donations. The artwork sale generated $60.
Most importantly about the benefits, all money earned helps keep the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library the finest in small-town Arizona.
School Daze
It’s a sure bet Pine-Strawberry School students are eagerly looking forward to the end of this month. That’s because the always-welcome fall break is Sept. 30 through Oct. 4.
But much to the chagrin of those students neglecting their academics, the parent conferences slated for Sept. 25-26 could result in a scolding from mom and dad. A flag ceremony and early noon dismissal will be held on Sept. 27.
Strawberry artisan
Almost everyone in Pine-Strawberry knows of Paul Paul’s incredible crafting talent.
His arts and crafts works are prized possessions around the Rim Country but can be difficult to come by.
As a gesture of his benevolence, he has donated to the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library a spectacular wind chime that will be raffled off and awarded during the highly popular Wine Around the Library benefit to be held Oct. 19.
Tickets, available at the library, are six for $5 or 15 for $10.
Thought for the week
Teaching is not the filling of a pail but the lighting of a fire.
