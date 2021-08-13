We all make mistakes, don’t we? I suppose that’s because we are, after all, human. However, there are two other things about us which are also true: One, we can learn from our mistakes; Two, if we pay attention, we can sometimes learn from the mistakes of others.
I’m going to tell you about five mistakes; two that I made back when I was just a kid, one I avoided making just in time to save my life (and the life of my beloved wife), and two which weren’t my mistakes, but which taught me lessons I’ve never forgotten.
My first major childhood screw-up consisted of becoming far too interested in an odd drum-shaped building up the street at the Evans Oxygen Plant. From the very first time I saw the top half of that 15-foot diameter drum-shaped building sliding up and down over its bottom half, it puzzled me. I was only 5 at the time, and I could not imagine why it did that.
Actually, the answer was simple: It was a heavy air storage tank whose top half went up as it was filled with air under extremely high pressure, and went very slowly down as the slowly liquefying air was allowed to boil off at different low temperatures until it reached just the right temperature to boil off pure oxygen, which was then pumped into tanks which sold at a good profit.
We had five inches of snow one night, some of which had melted off the top of the tank overnight and frozen into sharply pointed, upside-down icicles on the ground below. I was standing there among the snow and ice and watching the top half of the tank going up, when I noticed that there was a ladder running up the side of the tank to its roof.
“Oh, boy!” I remember thinking, “A free ride up the air.”
Five minutes later I was sitting along the rim of the tank as it slowly rose — until it reached the top with a thud that tossed me off! Down I fell, luckily onto the snow below, but also — not so luckily — right onto one of the upside down icicles, which sliced the heel of my right hand wide open.
Yes, I have a long nasty scar to remind me of that mistake.
And there’s no way you could get me to climb something that’s moving.
My next dumb mistake came at age 9 as the result of a wooden wagon built by Tommy Garrett and three other neighborhood geniuses. It was made from heavy wood and had wheels and axles from a baby carriage.
We no sooner got it done than we had to try it out; so up to the top of Ward Hill we went. Then, with all four of us packed onto it, down very steep Fiedler Avenue we shot.
Naturally, it wasn’t until we were a 100 feet from the bottom of Fiedler Avenue that we realized we had two choices: One: Stop. Two: Get run over by the traffic on busy Victory Boulevard!
Nope! Dragging our feet did no good.
Luckily, there was a gas station on the left side of Fiedler, so at the last moment Benny Battiglia, who was steering, whipped the handle over, and into the graveled station lot we flew — minus the wagon, which turned over.
I have scars on both forearms to remind me of what it’s like to slide 10 or 15 feet across a graveled surface.
See you next week.
