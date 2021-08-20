Last week we talked of two childhood mistakes that might have killed me, but didn’t. However, they taught me something. Thinking before acting is far more fun than getting covered with scars.
While Lolly and I were stationed at Hill AFB, Utah, I had a sergeant working for me who worked hard, but as for brains ...
It snowed hard that winter, and he asked Lolly and I if we would like to go sledding. Well, I’d had lots of fun on my sled back in Connecticut; and Lolly, born in sub-tropical India was intrigued with the idea of “dashing through the snow.”
So off we went that evening with my buddy and his wife in their Peugeot station wagon, up a steep, narrow, snow-packed side road. When we reached the top, a dead end, we got out.
“You two can go first,” he said, pointing at the snowy road. “Have fun.”
Stretched out on the sled with Lolly riding atop me, we started down the steep road, but we hadn’t gone far before I asked myself a question, “This isn’t a closed road; what if someone comes driving up?”
I immediately aimed for the side of the road, where I had a hard time stopping. Then, having explained to Lolly why we had quit, I held her hand as we towed the sled back to the car.
My friend, faced with a question, replied, “Ah-h-h-h! Nobody ever drives up here!”
A quick two-part reply debunked that argument: “No? We did! And what do you think of those two bright lights coming up the road?”
Another time we were visiting the same friend when he told us about what are called “canyon winds,” which occur in Utah when a high pressure area is on the far side of the nearby mountains and a low pressure area is on the near side. His house, as it happened, was directly in their path when they occurred, and six months earlier, an old lawn mower belonging to his neighbor across the street had been picked up from the top of a small shed and sent crashing through my friend’s picture window.
Sadly, my buddy’s response was less than bright.
Why? Two weeks later, when the same canyon winds were predicted, and that dumb lawn mower was back atop the same shed, his solution to the problem left something to be desired.
Did he go over there and put that %$#@! mower on the ground? No! He parked his Peugeot station wagon in front of his picture window to “protect it.”
Ever seen a car that was hit by a flying cast iron lawn mower?
And now! Last, but by no means least, the dumbest one of all.
Eighty-one years ago, just 7 years old, I saw a sight I will never forget.
Corson Avenue, the next road across the hill above Brook Street on Staten Island, was very steep. One day, my two oldest brothers were on their way up there to see something. They were reluctant to take me, but did.
And when we got up there, what did I see?
When his heavyweight four-door 1929 LaSalle started to roll down the hill, the driver ran in front of it and tried to hold it back. Well, hold it back he did — with his highly dead body, which was rolled up into a gruesome mess under its left front bumper.
And would you believe it? A little metal sign on the doorsill of the still open door of that LaSalle said: Body by Fisher.
How true. :-)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!