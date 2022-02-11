I spent the four summers of 1946 through 1949 working in what deserves to be called a paradise for any teenager. I spent those four summers working in a small concession stand located on Ocean Beach in New London, Conn. — and if I had not later met my beloved wife, Lolly, I would still call them the four best summers of my life.
It would be hard to find a teenage boy who wouldn’t give almost anything to trade the four summers of his life that fell between, and just after, his four years in high school for the four summers I had. When I tell you about them, you will very quickly see what I mean.
The first of those four summers, however — the one between my freshman and sophomore years — did not have an auspicious beginning. I and two of my friends had taken jobs at the ritzy Griswold Hotel across the river in Groton, and my job had turned out to be the worst example of hokey crap I have ever seen, even though it came with free meals, quarters, and a so-called “uniform.”
Picture yourself at age 15 wearing a white dinner jacket, white bow tie, and a ridiculous looking chef’s hat while carrying a large stainless steel box, filled with hot charcoal in its bottom chamber and tiny little rolls in its top chamber; both covered by a rolling semicircular top, and the whole thing slung around your neck on a wide strap. Picture yourself sweating like a pig as you travel from person to person around large round tables, asking each diner whether he or she would, “care for a bun.”
Then picture yourself doing that lousy job while a loud, LOUD band plays sambas, rumbas, and tangos, as male and female wannabe millionaires shake their butts in hopes of attracting someone who actually has money. Is it any wonder that when they gave me my first two weeks’ pay, along with a day off, I went home to rethink my choice of a summer job?
That day, as I sat frowning on my front porch, a good friend named Joey Miller saw me and asked, “Hey, Tom! You doing anything? I’m going out to the beach. I think I’ve got a job lined up. Wanta go for a bus ride?”
An hour later I listened as Joe Pusateri, owner of a small concession stand, interviewed my friend, nodded his head, meaning Joey was hired, and then looked at me, and said, “What about you? You want a job?”
Jobs at the beach were almost impossible to get; so If I had said what was in my mind at that moment it would have been, “Are you kidding? Do I want a job? Has a cat got a tail? Does it rain?”
And so, after a quick phone call to that joint across the river, I donned a simple white apron intended to keep my clothing from getting stained by candy apples, cotton candy, or other beach type goodies.
And wait till I tell you about Ocean Beach!
Picture a half-mile-long and 300-foot-wide stretch of soft clean sugar sand facing Long Island Sound with its perfect size waves, controlled by the 100-mile length of Long Island, which protects the shore of Connecticut from the often eight-foot-high waves of the open sea.
Then picture a boardwalk running beside the sand, along with every possible type or kind of carnival ride, concession stand, food place, and everything else that would appeal to teenagers.
And so much more! Next week.
