I left off last week while describing Ocean Beach in New London, Conn., a commercial beach where I spent four summers working in what was paradise to a teenage boy. Ocean Beach had everything, literally everything. Backed by a beautiful boardwalk that ran from one end of it to the other was a half-mile-long, 300-foot-wide beach of soft, raked clean every day, sugar sand that was a delight to walk on.
Plus which, being a commercial beach, it combined everything from an Olympic size salt water swimming pool, to the rides of a large carnival, a bevy of eating places of all kinds, from a simple hot dog stand to a beautiful air conditioned dining room serving a four-course dinner as soft music played in the background. Add in extras like the largest penny arcade I have ever seen, a miniature golf putting course, and a fresh water cove whose cool clear waters flowed smoothly into the sea.
Someone had thought of everything when Ocean Beach was created after the hurricane of 1938, which — sadly, but conveniently — destroyed the private homes which had once stood at the water’s edge. For people who liked to tap a golf ball with a putter, there was a miniature golf course set amidst lush green grass and backed by spreading trees. For those who liked to while away an hour or two on a clean quiet freshwater lake there were rowboats and canoes — at giveaway rental prices. For those who liked to take their fresh air away from the direct rays of the sun, the two ends of the boardwalk had been widened into covered areas filled with comfortable benches and picnic tables cooled by a gentle ocean breeze. For those who liked a good stiff swim, or a dive into the waves, there were two large rafts, one anchored 100 yards from the shore, and one anchored 200 yards out, each with a diving board.
Forget your cigarettes or your handkerchief? No problem. There were concession stands that could solve almost any problem, and others that provided delicious candy apples, or sweet cotton candy, or a cool root beer drawn right out of the barrel into your cup, and tasting like Grandma had made it just that morning.
And then there were all the special treats: The lemon ice that we once could buy at one of the little mom and pop groceries which no longer exist; the homemade frozen custard made in those same gone-forever mom-and-pop specialty stores; the ice cream bars we all loved; the Italian sandwiches called grinders, invented in New London of a small, fresh, crisp Italian bread loaf filled with slices of genoa salami, provolone cheese, shredded lettuce, a liberal splash of the purest olive oil, and plenty of salt and pepper, available at a concession stand that sold nothing else but grinders and soft drinks.
And all that was just for starters — Ocean Beach had everything.
So what’s “everything” to a teenage boy?
Start out with all those pretty local and out-of-town girls, and add in a penny arcade with every conceivable arcade machine ever invented, plus win-a-prize stands, like a 22 caliber rifle range, a ring toss stand, and more.
How about a classy indoor dining place upstairs, and a broad veranda covered with tables overlooking the sea? And how about a half-dozen great concession stands like Joe’s where I worked, and you could buy almost anything you could think of?
And even more — next week.
