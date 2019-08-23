Christopher Creek gathers together on Friday evenings at 5 p.m. Call them locals, Creekers, or the crew — they show up each week to see and be seen. The stone mosaic table over the well in the middle of the Landmark patio is the focal point. Called simply the locals’ table, last week it was where the cupcakes and pizza-sized cookie were served. It was Bob Young’s birthday. At the table were Bob’s wife, Peggy, Kenn and Pat, Debbie, Carolyn and Pat, Don and Kiki, Dave Haines, and me. During the conversation, someone mentioned they thought attendance was way down that evening.
As we made our way around the patio to get a headcount, stopping to chat at each table, it was notable who was there. Spencer brought his mom and dad, Terry and Cheri, back for a second time. Late arrivals, Teri and Glen Gittus, followed by Dave and FooFoo Sullivan, made their way in. A big surprise was the table with Mike and Peggy Milburn. Mike shared that they had sold their place and after more than 35 years were leaving the Creek. Sad to see them go. At their table were Marge and Gary Anderson, along with Sal and Cathy Mesta.
Marshall and Vanessa Trimble were there ahead of his appearance as grand marshal for the Payson Rodeo Parade last Saturday. He introduced another fellow, Kevin, as the one who is managing his affairs. After glancing at Vanessa he admitted he doesn’t have that many affairs anymore. During the conversation, the poor monsoon season came up, as did the title of one of his books, “It Always Rains After A Dry Spell.” He went on to tell the story that Arizona Highways magazine was handling the book sales of that one and they would send him a royalty check each year. Sales dwindled to zero, but he continued to receive an annual statement. After receiving a number of these he wrote to the magazine to inquire as to why they would send out an annual statement on a book that had been out of print for 20 years. Marshall is always good for a story and it was very nice to see them that evening.
Having made the rounds, we counted 47 in attendance, once again a good showing.
An event enjoyed by folks around here is Empty Bowls. Elsa Romanowitz asked us to remind everyone that tickets go on sale Monday, Aug. 26 and they sell out fast. The event is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5 at Majestic Rim Retirement Living on Tyler Parkway.
The ever-popular Christopher/Kohl’s Firebelles breakfast is at station 51 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 31. It will feature pancakes, burritos, or biscuits and gravy, coffee, juice and smiling servers. Prowler Pro XT side-by-side tickets will be sold. T-shirts, jackets, and caps are available. Come join them.
Another reminder is for the Christopher Creek Days Car Show and Festival coming up Saturday, Sept. 14 at the LDS church picnic area. Firebelle Sheila Marcum will answer your questions at 928-951-2067.
A very young and very attractive French girl stopped to say hello on the way back from visiting the Grand Canyon. Thank you, Anne Marie, for coming by.
It is always a joy to have lunch with Olive and the Wildflowers. Last week at El Rancho there was George, Rhea, Ricki, Jeannie, John and Kathy as well.
When we last stopped to see Marcia down at Payson Care, she was so happy to have had a visit from Marshall and Vanessa. She would be very happy for you to visit, as well. She’s in room 508.
Off to college are two young gals with Creek connections. Mariah is Dean and Genny’s granddaughter and Savoy is Angel and Brandi’s daughter. Knock ’em dead, girls!
Sometimes it is difficult to say goodbye to a friend. It is no less difficult when that friend is a 28-year-old Amazon parrot. Some 15 years ago, Dylan was his name. Then one day Dylan laid an egg and thus became Dylanne. Her person is Margot. From time to time they would call on me to come to babysit. Dylanne didn’t care too much for men, yet we became best friends. She entertained me with the theme from the movie “Bridge on the River Quoi” or song from “The Andy Griffith Show.” Wolf whistles and trumpet blare with “Charge!” were part of her repertoire. Can’t forget “Here, Kitty, Kitty, meow.” When we were working on the back steps or fixing the stuck back door, she would watch through the bay windows and attempt to coax me into a whistling contest. Then she would laugh and laugh. When it was time to go she would not say farewell until you were clear out the door and then and only then would she give you the most mournful, low throated “Byyyyyeeee” you ever heard.
And if it’s this tough on me, think about Margot ... and that’s another week in the Creek.
