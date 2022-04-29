Last week I mentioned something I had almost forgotten – a night when I was 12 and I spent a long time at a carnival enjoying dozens of free rides spinning around in a great circle in what were called “the chairs,” which were wooden seats suspended by long chains that whirled through the air. The result? When I got off that free ride three hours later I promptly puked – even though I didn’t feel sick.
It was, I presume, motion sickness.
However, that brings up my sea voyage in 1952 on the M. B. Stewart, a troop ship. It was my one and only sea voyage across the North Atlantic, and it fell during the autumn months, which – I am told – can create a rough trip.
We left New York on Sept. 23, 1952, told that it would be a seven-day trip. The ship held 2,800 men, including our little 200-man outfit, so everyone got a nice sea voyage, during which they could hang over the rail trying to fill the Atlantic with both their guts and the Zippo lighters in their shirt pockets.
The first day aboard ship wasn’t too bad. We hadn’t been told where we were going, and in fact most of us thought we were headed for North Africa, and so had nothing to wear over our fatigues except a very thin Air Force blue raincoat. Imagine our surprise when we were called on deck as soon as we were outside New York harbor, where our commander announced that we were headed for Iceland.
Our thoughts?
“Can we get out something warmer for the trip, sir?”
“No. Everything else is stowed!”
“Yeah. Thanks a lot, brainiac!”
Well, that first day at sea wasn’t too bad. Of the 2,800 men on the ship, not more than a couple of hundred were at the rail getting rid of their stomach contents – and a Zippo lighter; something which – oddly enough – kept happening over and over again.
PS: Something tells me that the military sea lanes are paved with Zippo lighters.
However, by the next day – the 24th – the ship was really rocking and rolling, and there was virtually no space along the rail. Luckily, six people that didn’t seem to be bothered were Eddie Mochynski, Earle Laflamme, Bob Pray, Steve Wawerczyk, Aaron Kahn, and Tom Garrett, which gave us each friends that we could stand near and safely talk to. And there were several others in our compartment who didn’t get seasick; perhaps because they were from New London, a seaport town, and had some sailing experience.
However, in a few days the waves had grown into monstrous things, and our compartment was not far aft of the “head,” the Navy term for the latrine. So the really sick men tried – wisely, I suspect – to stay away from that rather low rail, and we now had a continual stream of men crawling on their knees through our compartment, groaning, and throwing up, and crawling through the stuff on their way to a toilet.
The smell of all that did not make it any easier for our men to avoid joining in; but very luckily, I and Eddie Mochynski, Earle Laflamme, Bob Pray, Steve Wawerczyk, and Aaron Kahn, still managed to eat our three meals a day, and spend time on deck “enjoying” the waves as they continued to grow in height until they looked impossibly high. We also sat on the top bunks in the evening – which were stacked four high, by the way – and played cards to pass the time.
By the fourth or fifth day it got so rough that the rail stayed clear.
Too dangerous, you see.
More next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!