I enjoy reading “cozy murder mysteries,” ones like those written by Agatha Christie and similar authors — books which don’t contain all that “tough guy detective” stuff. So most of the ones I read were written between 1920 and 1980; and one thing I often chuckle about is the way that the people in them talk about motion sickness.
Did you know that in the early 1900s people actually suffered from motion sickness while riding in a car, a bus, or even a smooth moving train, much less when in an aircraft or on the sea? In fact, Hercule Poirot, Agatha Christie’s ace detective, wouldn’t even go near a boat or an aircraft if he could avoid doing it.
On the other hand, I am happy to be able to tell you, over my entire adult life I seem to have been almost immune to motion sickness. So what does that prove? Who knows? Probably no sense, no feeling; right?
I will confess, however, that an uncle on Pop Johnson’s side of the family discovered my “Achille’s heel” regarding the “get set, get sick, and get going” of a puking session. It happened all the way back when I was just 12.
Henry Slate, the uncle of whom I speak, was an interesting character, although he certainly didn’t look very interesting. A plain looking man in his 50s when I met him after we moved from New York to New London, Uncle Henry appeared to be pretty much retired. At least I never heard him mention a current job, though he could have had one. On the other hand, he had been in the band of the Ringling Brothers, Barnum and Bailey Circus, and every time a carnival came to town I saw him running one of their rides, for which he no doubt got paid. But did he have any other job? You tell me.
Anyway ...
One day a carnival came to town and got its rides set up on Davis’ Field at the top of Town Hill. So, knowing that Uncle Henry would be up there, I headed for the place one evening at about 9 p.m. and found him running the “chairs.”
“Hop on, Tommy,” he told me. And off I went on one of those whirling chairs, which if you have never seen them are really just seats hung on long chains, ones which have the kind of safety seats usually seen on high chairs meant for babies.
Up I went on one of those crazy chairs as it hung on its four chains and was swept around in a 70-foot-wide circle, climbing higher and higher the faster they all went, until they were gliding almost sideways. When the 10 minutes or so of that first ride was over, Uncle Henry told me to stay on, which I did; and that went on until almost midnight when the carnival began closing down.
It was a warm night so, offered a ride home in Uncle Henry’s old Ford, I hopped in the back seat, opened the side window for some fresh air, and was amazed when I promptly puked all over the ground outside. The odd thing about it was the fact that although the stuff spewed out very nicely I neither had any warning, nor felt at all sick.
Well ... as I said, “No sense, no feeling.”
Next week: A rough September crossing of the North Atlantic to Iceland with my Air Force outfit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!