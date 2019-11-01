Christopher Creek was downright chilly by midweek after the recent lovely weather. You couldn’t have asked for nicer temperatures enjoyed by the great crowds for last weekend’s Halloween events. It was down to the mid-to-lower 20s by Wednesday morning. The falling leaves drift by my window, hastened by this autumn chill. (Tell me you didn’t go off on a little Sinatra thing right there.)
Early last Thursday morning gusty, high winds brought down some large limbs around the Creek. All were from walnut trees and three of the four fell without incident. One, however, fell across a power line and onto the roof of Anita’s place down on Columbine. Damage was limited to some roofing punctures.
What we have is a town carpeted in leaves, pine needles, twigs, and limbs. Then we have the big roll-off dumpster coming to the Landmark parking lot this weekend. Forget about it being there just for the weekend, it will fill up quickly. It is going to be a race to get everything raked up and deposited before the guy down the block. Someone from the Christopher Creek Homeowners Association will be on hand to accept your donations.
Option number two is to book the brush trailer from the fire department. They will drop it off and when you get it filled they return to haul your load to the burn pit. There is a charge as well, but it is not that much.
Last Friday evening another large crowd was on hand at the Landmark for happy hour. By the numbers in attendance you knew it was going to be a big Halloween weekend. Saturday morning down at the fire station, the chilly start for the Firebelles’ breakfast saw numbers disappoint the first hour or two. All the smiling faces of the happy volunteers made it a delight to be there.
Some of these same ladies were back to help out when the nearly 80 youngsters arrived for the Halloween party. After their costume march and the party wrapped up, it was time to load the wagons for the trip through the Creek. The extra kids filled another pickup bed or two, a golf cart and one little guy rode with his daddy in the fire engine. Three vehicles from our Christopher-Kohls Fire District served as escorts, announcing the impending arrival at each of the 10 candy stations. Perhaps the favorite stop was at Spencer’s house. He takes the job of passing out the candy very seriously. The circuit complete, the happy bunch, with their candy bags filled, were returned to their respective parents before dark. The homeowners association had another successful event behind them.
The Greg Paul Band cranked it up about dark down on the back patio at the Landmark. Everything was decorated up and the fire pits were roaring as the strange and the weird, the scary and the ridiculously costumed revelers trickled in. There were your pirates, leopards, a raven, priests and nuns, and a sumo guy who took up space for a half-a-dozen people. There was this big, fierce samurai fighter who played the part well — that or he was really angry with someone that evening. Also seen were some mummies, a zombie or two, a geisha, and a squid. The Neanderthal, Tim, got best costume. Bernie and Gabby were most creative. The Bundys, Mike and Denise, were best couple and “Headache” took the prize as worst costume. A parade of various other characters also participated, all prizewinners in their own right. Creek Halloween parties are the best.
Sunday morning CKFD Captain Chad Stluka and firefighter Ben Perry were called to Southern California for wildland fire assignments. On the way they picked another firefighter from Rio Verde to round out their crew. Our thoughts and prayers go with these guys for a safe tour.
Congratulations to Lynette Harper for her accomplishment a couple weeks ago and kudos to her porter, Jeff.
Spencer is a frequent shopper at Tall Pines Market and has been disappointed time after time when there are no T-shirts to fit his 3X size. Last weekend Mark and Tracie presented him with a custom-order Christopher Creek T-shirt with his requested squirrel on the front and his name monogrammed on the sleeve. He is so proud! Well played, Tall Pines.
Heads up! You don’t want to miss this Friday at Five at Landmark. They are going to feed us.
Karen Lafferty is so excited her interior remodel is completed. She has finished her deep clean and has all her furniture in place, with shelving and mantle decorated. So happy she was, to celebrate Saturday evening she took her costume on stage with the band to entertain the crowd with a long session of zombie/exotic dance ... and that’s another week in the Creek.
