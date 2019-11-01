PART 2
Last week I mentioned that when GIs get together with nothing to do, they often exchange “war stories.” Here’s more of what I meant.
In England, I worked in an FTD, or field training detachment, which taught the mechanics, electronics, and weapons of the F-111 aircraft. Most of the men in the outfit were mighty bright, but one morning before work I strolled into the break room just in time to hear a new man talking. To fully understand this, keep in mind that our British cousins pronounce names like Worcester as “Wooster.” The name in this story is “Bicester,” pronounced Bister.
“So,” the new man said, “I get to duh train station from duh airport anna broad atta winda asts me what I want.
“I need a ticket fer ByCester,” I tells her.
“You mean Bista,” she says.
“Yeah,” I says, “ByCester.”
“You mean Bista,” she says.
“Yeah,” I says, “ByCester.”
“You mean Bista,” she says.
“So I figure dis broad ain’t never gonna gimme no ticket until I say it her way, so I says, “Yeah, Bista, an she finally gimme a ticket!”
You know something? I don’t remember what part of the F-111 he taught. In fact, I don’t ever remember ever seeing him teaching anything.
And then there was the nervous-nellie loadmaster at Mauripur military airfield in Karachi who drove me nuts by hanging over my shoulder as I was trying to get 22,000 pounds of cargo off his blasted aircraft, the same amount of cargo back on it, and him and his %$#@! plane airborne.
Finally done with the job, I handed him the manifests, stepped outside onto the stairs, looked down at my men — who were as fed up as I was — and motioned them to roll the stairs away with me still on them.
Which they did.
And would you believe it? When the stairs were a good 20 feet from the aircraft, that nut came shooting out of it with the manifests in his hand.
“Hey!” he yelled as he dropped 11 feet onto the ramp. “Where’s the manife-e-e-e-e-ests?”
Thud!
Oh, boy! Did he break a lot of stuff!
Broke my heart too. :-)
On the other hand, as we were loading an aircraft one dark night in Karachi I noticed my workmen fussing around over boxes before they picked them off the ground. Naturally, I asked them why they were being so careful.
“There might be a Krait, Sahib.” (Pronounced KRITE.)
“What’s a Krait?”
“Have you not seen snakes around the boxes at night, Sahib?”
“Those little things? Well, if you’re worried about picking up a box, just tell me about it, and I’ll pick it up.”
They did, and I did — several times.
Fast forward two weeks to a fine sunny day. While we are waiting for an aircraft to arrive we are watching workers busily hand-trimming the grassy area between the two runways. Suddenly, one of them drops his sickle and runs screaming toward the immigration office.
“A-a-a-a-a-a-a-a!” he screams, waving his arms and running until he falls flat on his face far short of his goal.
My men join the workers running toward him. Ten minutes later they return.
“What happened?” I ask.
“He is dead, Sahib.”
“He’s dead? What happened?”
“He was bitten by a Krait, Sahib.”
Ever heard the expression “live and learn?” Ever since that day I’ve made it, “learn and live.”
The fatality rate from Krait bites is 87 percent.
